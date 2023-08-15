Biggest rise in wages since records began

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - Shutterstock

Pay is rising at the fastest pace since records began in 2001 in a blow to the Bank of England’s fight against inflation.

Wages in the UK excluding bonuses grew at the fastest pace on record in the three months to June, at 7.8pc. This is well above City expectations of 7.4pc and significantly higher than the previous record of 7.3pc.

The Bank of England watches the pace of wage rises closely for signs that inflation is becoming embedded in the economy.

The latest figures points to an intensifying wage-price spiral and will ramp up pressure on Threadneedle Street to keep raising interest rates.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show workers in the private sector were handed pay rises averaging 8.2pc when excluding bonuses, the largest on record outside of the pandemic.

Public sector staff were given a 6.2pc boost, the highest since 2001.

The vast increases in wages also mean that for the first time in many months wages are now outpacing inflation and workers are regaining purchasing power. When adjusted for inflation, regular pay rose by 0.1pc and when bonuses were included it was 0.5pc higher.

07:28 AM BST

Chancellor responds to jobs data

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

Thanks to the action we’ve taken in the jobs market, it’s great to see a record number of employees. Our ambitious reforms will make work pay and help even more people into work – including by expanding free childcare next year – helping to deliver on our priority to grow the economy.

07:27 AM BST

Unemployment rate rises

Unemployment rate rises by 0.3pc to 4.2pc.

Overall number of employees increased slightly, however, by 97,000.

07:22 AM BST

The latest pay data

Here are the key figures from the latest ONS print for April to June 2023:

Regular pay growth (excluding bonuses) was 7.8pc

Total pay growth (including bonuses) was 8.2pc

Real pay growth (adjusted for inflation and housing) up 0.5pc for total and 0.1pc for regular pay

Private sector pay up 8.2pc

Public sector pay up 6.2pc, second highest on record

Financial services saw highest wage growth of 9.4pc, manufacturing 8.2pc

Average weekly earnings up to £663

07:06 AM BST

Good morning

And thank you for joining me this morning. Today, we have updates from the Office for National Statistics on the labour market, including pay growth, unemployment and sickness information. Pay growth is at its fastest since records began, a blow to the Bank of England’s efforts to tame inflation, suggesting there is more pain to come from rates rises.

