Biggest puncher of them all? Deontay Wilder's frightening power is unmatched

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the first roundduring their WBC world heavyweight title eliminator bout at Barclays Center on October 15, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Deontay Wilder added KO No. 42 to his record with a vicious right hand Saturday in Brooklyn. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The history books are going to be kind — very kind — when Deontay Wilder finally decides to hang up his gloves and await the countdown to his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

For much of his career, we’ve heard about what he can’t do, or that we shouldn’t believe what we see. People carped about his boxing ability and criticized his opposition, and even as he was scoring knockouts at a record place, far too many pointed to fighters of the past and said he wouldn’t have KO’d them.

It’s all nonsense.

Wilder is not only one of the greatest punchers in boxing history, he’s going to be remembered as one of the greatest heavyweights, period. He is among the most exciting fighters of his era and he still has years to go.

On Saturday, he finished Robert Helenius in a frightful manner to score his 42nd knockout in 46 professional fights. Wilder landed a right hand to the nose that he didn’t even step into. It didn’t travel more than two feet.

Whatever he didn’t do, we saw the frightening result the punch caused. Helenius went down like he was hit by a cannonball and didn’t move for a long time.

Wilder is 0-2-1 against Tyson Fury and is 43-0 with 42 KOs against everyone else. But in those three Fury fights, the third was an all-time classic and the first was outstanding. And Wilder put Fury down four times across the three bouts.

It’s hard to rate punchers across generations, but Wilder has fought huge men, quick men, athletic men, and every one of them has befallen the same fate: They hit the canvas hard and there were many times when there was legitimate concern for their well-being.

I think back to some of the great punchers in heavyweight history and it’s hard to think that Wilder doesn’t belong in their company. George Foreman was a massive man with immense physical strength, but he didn’t have the speed Wilder has.

Mike Tyson just brutalized a lot of opponents, but did he ever put someone away the way Wilder did to Helenius on Saturday?

Muhammad Ali once said that the late Earnie Shavers “hit me so hard, it shook my kinfolk in Africa.”

There are others: Rocky Marciano rarely fought much higher than 190, but he was a brutally powerful puncher and brutalized guys to the body. But could he have floored a 6-foot-9, 270-pound quality boxer like Fury the way Wilder did? I’m not so sure.

I saw Shavers, Tyson, Foreman, Vitali Klitchko, Wladimir Klitschko, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, David Tua, Ike Ibeabuchi and Lennox Lewis fight in my lifetime. I can’t say that a single one of them hit as hard as Wilder.

US boxer Deontay Wilder (L) knocks out Swedish-Finnish boxer Robert Helenius in the 1st round of their 12-round WBC World Heavyweight Title Eliminator fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Robert Helenius didn't make it past the first round versus Deontay Wilder. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s impossible to prove, but watching Wilder has made me a believer. He can put someone to sleep with one punch in either hand, which few fighters in any weight class in history could do, and if he landed a combination on the chin, it was almost always time to call it a day.

Wilder’s technique was unusual and he isn’t a classic boxer. Who cares, though? He makes the most out of what he has, which is vicious, frightening power.

Ali fought the likes of Sonny Liston, Foreman, Shavers and Frazier, and was never counted out, so it makes one wonder if Wilder could have done it. Ali was a superb boxer, but he was also far too brave for his own good.

Especially after his return from exile, Ali wasn’t as quick and his lateral movement was reduced. So he’d fight flat-footed and would often take punches to create openings and land his own. It’s hard to imagine Ali taking one of those shots that Wilder hit Fury with last year and being able to still fight on.

My opinion — and it’s clearly open for debate — is that while Sugar Ray Robinson and not Ali is the greatest boxer who ever lived, the version of Ali who fought Zora Folley in 1967 was, for one night, the most perfect fighting machine to ever step into the ring.

But had Wilder stepped into the ring in 1967 instead of Folley to face that version of Ali, Wilder’s speed would have made him a problem for Ali.

He’s not the best heavyweight who ever lived but he would never have been out of a fight against any heavyweight who ever lived. Lennox Lewis, who called Wilder’s fight from ringside, was a better overall boxer than Wilder, but if Lewis had a weakness, it was his chin. If Hasim Rahman knocked Lewis out with one punch, I know damn well sure that Wilder could have.

Before you spit up the Cheerios and start screaming at your computer, let me repeat: Wilder isn’t the best heavyweight who ever lived.

He is, though, the biggest puncher who ever stepped into a boxing ring as well as one of the most exciting.

When he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible, two words other than his first and last name are guaranteed to be on his plaque: Incredible power.

Latest Stories

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

    President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will give priority to environmental protection and promoting green lifestyles, and that the conservation of nature was an essential part of building a modern socialist country. In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems over the last 10 years and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control. "Ecological and environmental protection has undergone a historical, transformational and comprehensive change - our motherland's skies are bluer, the mountains are greener and the water is clearer," Xi told more than 2,300 delegates.

  • Tight security in Beijing as Xi opens Party Congress

    STORY: The congress is a week-long event where Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.Journalists arrived at the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square, where roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country will gather.Xi, 69, entered the auditorium just before 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) and began a speech reviewing the party's achievements and outline priorities for the coming years.

  • Dikembe Mutombo, basketball Hall of Famer, receiving brain tumor treatment

    Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta, according to a statement from his family.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.