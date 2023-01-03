The biggest programs will have greater advantage in expanded College Football Playoff I Opinion

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·5 min read

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff is already an event that taxes teams physically and mentally, adding the wear-and-tear of an additional game against an elite opponent for the two programs that advance to the championship round.

Two years from now, however, coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day will have even more of a challenge: An expanded playoff that will require playing either three or four games to win a national title after a 12-game regular season and a possible conference championship.

When that happens, college football will essentially play an NFL-style schedule. And yet what that means practically for players and their bodies has been largely ignored in the public discourse by college sports officials who are too busy celebrating the multi-billion dollar windfall that expansion will bring.

“These four teams in the playoff, there’s a lot of talent running around that field,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. “There’s a lot of potential NFL down-the-road money, and one of your responsibilities as a coach is to take care of those kids. At the same time, you have to get them ready to play in a big game, and those games are physical and challenging. So it's delicate. It’s a double-edged sword.”

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch while being guarded by Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) during the College Football Playoff championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch while being guarded by Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) during the College Football Playoff championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

It's also why programs like Georgia and Ohio State, which have each won a title in the first eight years of the four-team CFP, are likely to be in an even more commanding position when it expands to 12. The higher you are on the pecking order of talent acquisition, the more likely your roster is to withstand the physical grind it will require to survive three or potentially four  high-level matchups.

“It’s a one-game season, and the one-game season is this one because there is no game after this one if we don’t win,” Smart said. “So we don’t even think about the management of (physicality) or the next game.”

EXPERT PICKS: Analysis and score predictions for Peach Bowl Fiesta Bowl

REPEAT FEAT: Georgia two wins from one of sport's greatest accomplishments

CRASHING PARTY: TCU's playoff berth can put Frogs on path join elite

UNLIKELY STAR: Georgia's Stetson Bennett is college football's best story

Georgia, of course, wants fresh players when the Peach Bowl kicks off Saturday night. And everything the Bulldogs have done since the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 has been geared toward healing the bumps and bruises that accumulated during the regular season.

That, of course, is a major factor in why most of the semifinals in this format have been blowouts: The better team has time to get back to full health or close to it plus time to game plan and prepare for their best effort.

“We take a lot of hits,” Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh said. “We definitely needed that break to get our bodies to somewhat what it was at the beginning of the year.”

But one of the reasons Georgia is in this position, attempting to win its second consecutive national championship, is because it is the most physically tough program in the sport. It’s a philosophy that Smart, a former defensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban, saw over and over in his years as an assistant: No matter how the game of football evolves, physicality wins in the end.

And to play that way, you have to practice that way — which Georgia does, especially on so-called “Bloody Tuesday” where contact and tackling is mandatory.

“We practice the right way,” co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said. “When it’s Bloody Tuesday, we’re going to get after it. Our guys understand that and they understand for us to be successful in our league that’s what you have to do and that comes with winning because when you prove you’re winning on Saturday it’s easy to buy into a very physical mentality. They understand that's what it's going to take.”

Georgia, of course, works hard and uses the best technology available to make sure players aren’t going overboard. They try their best to manage fatigue and avoid injuries.

But for programs with less depth, it’s often difficult to practice the way Georgia does. And even on game day, their top running backs have averaged approximately 10 carries over the last two years. They constantly rotate fresh bodies on the defensive line. Georgia recruits so that they have lots of bodies — and quality bodies, at that — at positions where players take the most hits down after down.

“What you emphasize is what’s important and that’s huge from the top down,” Muschamp said. “If (players) don’t like contact, Georgia isn’t the place for them, I can tell you that.”

Programs that can both accumulate talent and practice with Georgia’s physicality are undoubtedly going to have even more of an advantage in an expanded playoff, which could be a war of attrition over three extra weeks. Of course, that’s kind of the point -- there aren’t really many programs that can do both outside of the SEC’s elite teams and a couple others like Ohio State.

For everyone else, the task of winning a national title is about to be even more monumental -- and more of a physical load for players that are already being asked to play 12 games and a conference championship before the playoff starts.

“We’re money driven,” said Wilson, who is leaving Ohio State after the season to become the head coach at Tulsa. “Those are huge games and huge corporate dollars for schools and programs. But the same we talk about the student-athlete experience and we’ve got to take care of those guys. I think expansion is awesome and great for the game but we have to manage it in a way that's great for the kids. All of us are going to be playing a championship, upper-level game and potentially four if you’re fortunate enough to win; big-time physical games. It’s going to take a physical and mental toll on a lot of people.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff expansion gives elite programs more advantage

Latest Stories

  • Georgia's stunning comeback capped a finally perfect day for the College Football Playoff | Opinion

    Georgia's stunning rally to beat Ohio State capped an amazing day for the College Football Playoff that finally had two great semifinals at same time.

  • Time for Alabama’s Nick Saban to admit the CFP Selection Committee got Final Four right

    Opinion: After two terrific CFP semifinals, let’s recognize the College Football Playoff Selection committee got it right.

  • No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

    Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can't ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying from two-touchdown deficits in each half for a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal 42-41 victory over Ohio State that ended early Sunday. Stetson Bennett capped No. 1 Georgia’s final comeback with a 10-yard, last-minute scoring pass to Adonai Mitchell for the Peach Bowl victory over No. 4 Ohio State.

  • Georgia and TCU set for showdown in CFP National Championship

    Yahoo Sports college football writer Nick Bromberg takes you through TCU’s unexpected victory over Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl and Georgia’s statement win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, and breaks down the showdown between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his