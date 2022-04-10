This Year’s Biggest Home Decor Trends – According To Etsy

Spring has tentatively sprung, the days are longer and your home feels just the wrong side of cosy. If you're being honest with yourself, it needs...something to shake it up.



Think less spring clean and more spring spruce – the tiniest injection of colour, texture or statement can refresh the energy of a space, ready to invite people in.



According to Etsy, we're bringing that energy in 2022 through trends like OTT textured pieces, mirrors that make a statement and mood-boosting accents. It's the logical next step from dopamine dressing your home.



Ahead, we've picked some of our favourite pieces from the high street, Etsy and independents to usher in a spring refresh.



Given how much time we've spent apart from our loved ones recently, is it any wonder we're craving tactile fabrics, textures and designs? Bouclé is bringing teddy bear energy to otherwise regular pieces of furniture, fluted glassware is shaking up cocktail hour and natural materials are being used in unexpected ways. Layering contrasting textures only enhances the effect.





Silenzio Textured Vase | Glazed Terracotta/Cream, $, available at Trouva





Ayus Design Green Wave Lampshade, $, available at Etsy





Zebra Knits Vanellope Knitted Knot Mini, $, available at thepopupgirlsshop





Oliver Bonas Tress Natural Faux Sheepskin Chair, $, available at Oliver Bonas





Weaver Pendant Lamp, Natural Bamboo, $, available at Made





Habitat Pinsonic Textured Cushion Olive, $, available at Habitat





EXTRAandORDINARY Shop New Collection Molecules Bud Vase Sculpture, $, available at Etsy

Ombre has traditionally skewed young, thanks to its playful approach to colour and the kid-friendliness of tie-dye. Now we're ushering a subtler, more 'grown-up' gradient into our homes, from dip-dyed candles to unexpected colour transitions in glassware.





Millie Morgan Textiles Mustard Woollen Blanket Cape, $, available at Etsy





Wanderlust Wares Dip Dye Neon Candles Set of 3 South Beach, $, available at Wanderlust Wares





&klevering Bicolour Blue Trunk Vase, $, available at Trouva





Studio Arhoj Studio Arhoj Familia - Yellow, $, available at The GoodHood Store





Octaevo Riviera Wave Vase Cover, $, available at Made In Design





Attic Ora UK Mid Century G Plan Chest Of Drawers On Hairpin Leg, $, available at Etsy

It'll come as no surprise when we say we love a statement mirror here at R29. Things get even more playful when you incorporate extravagant shapes and cheerfully painted surfaces.





JuStMakersStudio Quill - Wall mirror - Large - Organic shape - Oak veneered plywood - MADE TO ORDER, $, available at Etsy





&klevering Canvas Round Freestanding Mirror, $, available at Liberty London





TOP TOP Mirror Orange Bird Watching, $, available at Trouva





Sue Parkinson Flock Thin Framed Convex Mirror in Bright Green - Large, $, available at Sue Parkinson





Alaia Black High Gloss Mirror, $, available at eBay





Klutter Studio DAY BUBBLE Hand Crafted Mirror Frame, $, available at Etsy

A mood-boosting accent doesn't have to be boldly colourful but introducing that brightness and playfulness can reinvigorate a space and buck up an otherwise dull day.





Trashy Homeware Flower Trinket/ Jewellery Tray, $, available at Etsy





Anna Nina Strawberry Fields Graphic-Print Ceramic Fruit Bowl, $, available at Selfridges





HazindakStore Wavy Handle Mug, $, available at Etsy





CloD Medium Abstract Vase, $, available at Trouva





Brazen Botany Medium Blue Pinstripe Plant, $, available at thepopupgirlsshop





Daisy Tortuga Olive Stripe Dish, $, available at Glassette

If a poster or a print is your go-to for livening up your walls, this year Etsy is encouraging us to think bigger. As long as you can mount it (without upsetting your landlord), the world is your oyster – think plants, skateboards and abstract art.







Umasqu Abstrasso Mask no8 Small Wall Decor, $, available at Trouva





Urban Outfitters Isobel Large Stepped Wall Shelf, $, available at Urban Outfitters





NewEnglandDesignsUK Leather Magazine Rack | Book Holder, $, available at Etsy





Urban Outfitters Tuva Mirror Shelf, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Figaro Wall Sculpture, Black, $, available at Made





Artisans & Adventurers Woven Kenyan Wall Hanging Rug Red Dog, $, available at Trouva





The Skateroom x Smiley Andre Saraiva Acid House Triptych Skate Deck, $, available at Urban Outfitters





HoyaDesign Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/Wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels, Indoor Wall Planter, Wall Decor, Wall Plant Display, Test Tube, $, available at Etsy

