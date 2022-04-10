This Year’s Biggest Home Decor Trends – According To Etsy

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·4 min read

Spring has tentatively sprung, the days are longer and your home feels just the wrong side of cosy. If you're being honest with yourself, it needs...something to shake it up.

Think less spring clean and more spring spruce – the tiniest injection of colour, texture or statement can refresh the energy of a space, ready to invite people in.

According to Etsy, we're bringing that energy in 2022 through trends like OTT textured pieces, mirrors that make a statement and mood-boosting accents. It's the logical next step from dopamine dressing your home.

Ahead, we've picked some of our favourite pieces from the high street, Etsy and independents to usher in a spring refresh.

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Given how much time we've spent apart from our loved ones recently, is it any wonder we're craving tactile fabrics, textures and designs? Bouclé is bringing teddy bear energy to otherwise regular pieces of furniture, fluted glassware is shaking up cocktail hour and natural materials are being used in unexpected ways. Layering contrasting textures only enhances the effect.
<br><br><strong>Silenzio</strong> Textured Vase | Glazed Terracotta/Cream, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/silenzio-textured-vase-or-glazed-terracottacream?qid=2f5b76baa0ddab808822d3a66f48a0a6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link ">Trouva</a>


Silenzio Textured Vase | Glazed Terracotta/Cream, $, available at Trouva
<br><br><strong>Ayus Design</strong> Green Wave Lampshade, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/966832187/green-wave-lampshade-pendant-light" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


Ayus Design Green Wave Lampshade, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Zebra Knits</strong> Vanellope Knitted Knot Mini, $, available at <a href="https://thepopupgirlsshop.com/vanellope-knitted-knot-mini-3495" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thepopupgirlsshop" class="link ">thepopupgirlsshop</a>


Zebra Knits Vanellope Knitted Knot Mini, $, available at thepopupgirlsshop
<br><br><strong>Oliver Bonas</strong> Tress Natural Faux Sheepskin Chair, $, available at <a href="https://www.oliverbonas.com/furniture/tress-natural-faux-sheepskin-chair-332457" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oliver Bonas" class="link ">Oliver Bonas</a>


Oliver Bonas Tress Natural Faux Sheepskin Chair, $, available at Oliver Bonas
<br><br><strong>Weaver</strong> Pendant Lamp, Natural Bamboo, $, available at <a href="https://www.made.com/weaver-pendant-lamp-natural-bamboo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made" class="link ">Made</a>


Weaver Pendant Lamp, Natural Bamboo, $, available at Made
<br><br><strong>Habitat</strong> Pinsonic Textured Cushion Olive, $, available at <a href="https://www.habitat.co.uk/product/9340352?clickSR=slp:term:texture:15:20:1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Habitat" class="link ">Habitat</a>


Habitat Pinsonic Textured Cushion Olive, $, available at Habitat
<br><br><strong>EXTRAandORDINARY Shop</strong> New Collection Molecules Bud Vase Sculpture, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1171808215/new-collection-molecules-bud-vase" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


EXTRAandORDINARY Shop New Collection Molecules Bud Vase Sculpture, $, available at Etsy
Ombre has traditionally skewed young, thanks to its playful approach to colour and the kid-friendliness of tie-dye. Now we're ushering a subtler, more 'grown-up' gradient into our homes, from dip-dyed candles to unexpected colour transitions in glassware.
<br><br><strong>Millie Morgan Textiles</strong> Mustard Woollen Blanket Cape, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1094986151/mustard-woollen-blanket-cape-cosy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


Millie Morgan Textiles Mustard Woollen Blanket Cape, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Wanderlust Wares</strong> Dip Dye Neon Candles Set of 3 South Beach, $, available at <a href="https://www.wanderlustwares.co.uk/collections/pink-stories/products/dip-dye-neon-candles-set-of-3-south-beach" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wanderlust Wares" class="link ">Wanderlust Wares</a>


Wanderlust Wares Dip Dye Neon Candles Set of 3 South Beach, $, available at Wanderlust Wares
<br><br><strong>&klevering</strong> Bicolour Blue Trunk Vase, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/andklevering-bicolour-blue-trunk-vase" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link ">Trouva</a>


&klevering Bicolour Blue Trunk Vase, $, available at Trouva
<br><br><strong>Studio Arhoj</strong> Studio Arhoj Familia - Yellow, $, available at <a href="https://goodhoodstore.com/products/studio-arhoj-familia-yellow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The GoodHood Store" class="link ">The GoodHood Store</a>


Studio Arhoj Studio Arhoj Familia - Yellow, $, available at The GoodHood Store
<br><br><strong>Octaevo</strong> Riviera Wave Vase Cover, $, available at <a href="https://www.madeindesign.co.uk/prod-riviera-wave-vase-cover-waterproof-paper-21-5-x-h-29-cm-by-octaevo-refopvrw-20.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made In Design" class="link ">Made In Design</a>


Octaevo Riviera Wave Vase Cover, $, available at Made In Design
<br><br><strong>Attic Ora UK</strong> Mid Century G Plan Chest Of Drawers On Hairpin Leg, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/631095101/mid-century-g-plan-chest-of-drawers-on" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


Attic Ora UK Mid Century G Plan Chest Of Drawers On Hairpin Leg, $, available at Etsy
It'll come as no surprise when we say we love a statement mirror here at R29. Things get even more playful when you incorporate extravagant shapes and cheerfully painted surfaces.
<br><br><strong>JuStMakersStudio</strong> Quill - Wall mirror - Large - Organic shape - Oak veneered plywood - MADE TO ORDER, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/954681670/quill-wall-mirror-large-organic-shape?click_key=0221eeb6a749a03bafef91b2dafa84f0318ffdb6%3A954681670&click_sum=678c9df6&ref=shop_home_recs_2&frs=1&crt=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


JuStMakersStudio Quill - Wall mirror - Large - Organic shape - Oak veneered plywood - MADE TO ORDER, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>&klevering</strong> Canvas Round Freestanding Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://www.libertylondon.com/uk/canvas-round-freestanding-mirror-000747903.html#pos=18" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liberty London" class="link ">Liberty London</a>


&klevering Canvas Round Freestanding Mirror, $, available at Liberty London
<br><br><strong>TOP TOP</strong> Mirror Orange Bird Watching, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/top-top-mirror-orange-bird-watching" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link ">Trouva</a>


TOP TOP Mirror Orange Bird Watching, $, available at Trouva
<br><br><strong>Sue Parkinson</strong> Flock Thin Framed Convex Mirror in Bright Green - Large, $, available at <a href="https://www.sue-parkinson.com/home-and-lifestyle-c154/home-accessories-c282/mirrors-frames-c200/the-home-collection-flock-thin-framed-convex-mirror-in-bright-green-large-p43695" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sue Parkinson" class="link ">Sue Parkinson</a>


Sue Parkinson Flock Thin Framed Convex Mirror in Bright Green - Large, $, available at Sue Parkinson
<br><br><strong>Alaia</strong> Black High Gloss Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/164351003297?hash=item2644154aa1%3Ag%3AeMAAAOSwqSBfWiDn&_trkparms=%2526rpp_cid%253D5fa0211bf425b17491d27b75&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&siteid=3&campid=5338915171&customid=&toolid=20012&mkevt=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>


Alaia Black High Gloss Mirror, $, available at eBay
<br><br><strong>Klutter Studio</strong> DAY BUBBLE Hand Crafted Mirror Frame, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1119538625/day-bubble-hand-crafted-mirror-frame" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


Klutter Studio DAY BUBBLE Hand Crafted Mirror Frame, $, available at Etsy
A mood-boosting accent doesn't have to be boldly colourful but introducing that brightness and playfulness can reinvigorate a space and buck up an otherwise dull day.
<br><br><strong>Trashy Homeware</strong> Flower Trinket/ Jewellery Tray, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1018474087/flower-trinket-jewellery-tray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


Trashy Homeware Flower Trinket/ Jewellery Tray, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Anna Nina</strong> Strawberry Fields Graphic-Print Ceramic Fruit Bowl, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/anna-nina-strawberry-fields-graphic-print-ceramic-fruit-bowl-26cm_R03878317/#colour=MULTI-COLOURED" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges" class="link ">Selfridges</a>


Anna Nina Strawberry Fields Graphic-Print Ceramic Fruit Bowl, $, available at Selfridges
<br><br><strong>HazindakStore</strong> Wavy Handle Mug, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1148887405/wavy-handle-mug?click_key=450b67d7aeeb11b45ffa9e369326d0d71e6fadc9%3A1148887405&click_sum=5dd13959&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=hazindak&ref=sr_gallery-1-3&organic_search_click=1&frs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


HazindakStore Wavy Handle Mug, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>CloD</strong> Medium Abstract Vase, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/clod-medium-abstract-vase" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link ">Trouva</a>


CloD Medium Abstract Vase, $, available at Trouva
<br><br><strong>Brazen Botany</strong> Medium Blue Pinstripe Plant, $, available at <a href="https://thepopupgirlsshop.com/medium-blue-pinstripe-plant-1487" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thepopupgirlsshop" class="link ">thepopupgirlsshop</a>


Brazen Botany Medium Blue Pinstripe Plant, $, available at thepopupgirlsshop
<br><br><strong>Daisy Tortuga</strong> Olive Stripe Dish, $, available at <a href="https://glassette.com/products/302482-olive-stripe-dish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glassette" class="link ">Glassette</a>


Daisy Tortuga Olive Stripe Dish, $, available at Glassette
If a poster or a print is your go-to for livening up your walls, this year Etsy is encouraging us to think bigger. As long as you can mount it (without upsetting your landlord), the world is your oyster – think plants, skateboards and abstract art.
<br><br><strong>Umasqu</strong> Abstrasso Mask no8 Small Wall Decor, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/umasqu-abstrasso-mask-no8-small-wall-decor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link ">Trouva</a>


Umasqu Abstrasso Mask no8 Small Wall Decor, $, available at Trouva
<br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Isobel Large Stepped Wall Shelf, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/isobel-large-stepped-wall-shelf?category=home-gifts&color=010&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>


Urban Outfitters Isobel Large Stepped Wall Shelf, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br><br><strong>NewEnglandDesignsUK</strong> Leather Magazine Rack | Book Holder, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1016896537/leather-magazine-rack-book-holder" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


NewEnglandDesignsUK Leather Magazine Rack | Book Holder, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Tuva Mirror Shelf, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/tuva-mirror-shelf?category=home-gifts&color=010&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>


Urban Outfitters Tuva Mirror Shelf, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br><br><strong>Figaro</strong> Wall Sculpture, Black, $, available at <a href="https://www.made.com/figaro-wall-sculpture-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made" class="link ">Made</a>


Figaro Wall Sculpture, Black, $, available at Made
<br><br><strong>Artisans & Adventurers</strong> Woven Kenyan Wall Hanging Rug Red Dog, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/artisans-and-adventurers-woven-kenyan-wall-hanging-rug-red-dog" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link ">Trouva</a>


Artisans & Adventurers Woven Kenyan Wall Hanging Rug Red Dog, $, available at Trouva
<br><br><strong>The Skateroom x Smiley</strong> Andre Saraiva Acid House Triptych Skate Deck, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/the-skateroom-x-smiley-andre-saraiva-acid-house-triptych-skate-deck?category=home-gifts&color=000&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>


The Skateroom x Smiley Andre Saraiva Acid House Triptych Skate Deck, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br><br><strong>HoyaDesign</strong> Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/Wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels, Indoor Wall Planter, Wall Decor, Wall Plant Display, Test Tube, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1034569330/solid-wall-plant-propagation-stationwall" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>


HoyaDesign Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/Wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels, Indoor Wall Planter, Wall Decor, Wall Plant Display, Test Tube, $, available at Etsy

