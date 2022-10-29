What is the biggest dinosaur and how hot is the sun? Try our kids’ quiz

Jacob, 6½, asks: what is the biggest dinosaur? A titanosaur A gigantosaur A humungosaur An enormosaur Esme, 10, asks: why do people shed tears when they are happy or sad? Tears contain emotion hormones, so shedding them helps us to release our feelings Tears allow us to express our emotions without words Nobody has figured out exactly why people cry Most people can shed tears whenever they want to, even if they are not happy or sad Joshua, 8, asks: how does water in a tap travel upwards? It gets pumped up pipes using a motorised pump The difference in air temperature makes the water travel upwards There are vents on taps that blow air into the tap to push the water upwards Differences in pressure make water move upwards through a tap Sophie, 8, asks: who has ruled for the longest period of time? Queen Elizabeth II King Louis XIV Hirohito Tutankhamun Matilda, 6, asks: how hot is the sun? 1.5m degrees celsius at its core 15m degrees celsius at its core 150m degrees celsius at its core 1.5bn degrees celsius at its core

1:A - The biggest dinosaur is a titanosaur. This group of long-necked sauropods includes the Patagotitan and the Argentinosaurus. Experts can’t decide which is bigger!, 2:C - Philosophers and scientists have struggled to tell us why we cry when we feel emotion. When babies cry, they often do it for attention as they can’t express themselves with words – adults might do this, too! There are lots of reasons why people cry, and you should never be afraid to cry if you need to., 3:D - The water pressure in the water reservoir is greater than the pressure outside. This makes the water want to escape through any hole. If we think of the tap as a hole, then when we turn the tap on, the pressure pushes water through the tap, even upwards, towards the hole!, 4:B - The longest reign by a monarch of a sovereign state was Louis XIV of France. He ruled for 72 years and 110 days, from 1643 until 1715. Elizabeth II, who died last month, was the United Kingdom's queen for more than 70 years., 5:B - The sun is about 15m degrees celsius at its core. This is the hottest part of it!

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

