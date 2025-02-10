What are the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history? The 5 worst losses ever.

Watching the Philadelphia Eagles run up the score on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the 2025 Super Bowl was jarring. But once you got past the shock of seeing KC look as vulnerable as ever during its run of trips to the Super Bowl, the question of whether they were on the verge of history may have crossed your mind. And we're not talking about the good kind of history.

The Chiefs were down 34-0 before finally scoring a touchdown, and the beating only continued from there. How close is the game to ranking amongst the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history? Very close. Here's a look at the five biggest blowouts.

1. 45 points: 49ers 55, Broncos 10 in 1990

2. 36 points: Bears 46, Patriots 10 in 1986

3. 35 points: Cowboys 52, Bills 17 in 1993

4. 35 points: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 in 2014

5. 32 points: Washington 42, Broncos 10 in 1988

