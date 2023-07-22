What’s the biggest block of cheese ever made? Try our kids’ quiz

Daniel, 7, asks: what is the biggest block of cheese that’s ever been made? A pecorino that was made in Sardinia, Italy A cheddar called Belle that was made in Wisconsin, US A cheddar made by the dairy company Agropur in Canada A goat’s cheese made in Greece Missy, 12, Arthur, 5, and Aidan, 18, ask: how big can a potato grow? Up to 1.22kg Up to 2.35kg Up to 4.98kg Up to 7.21kg Daniel, 11, asks: how do wood frogs survive the winter? They huddle together to keep warm They freeze and their hearts stop beating – and then they thaw out and come back to life in spring They don’t survive the winter – they leave their tadpoles to develop over winter, but all the frogs die They hide in abandoned birds’ nests so that their bodies can maintain a constant temperature through the winter Hannes, 9, asks: which car race is the fastest on Earth? Formula One and IndyCar Nascar Formula E Formula Two and Formula Three Chloe, 9, asks: who invented the times tables? Pythagoras Babylonians Alan Turing The Romans

Solutions

1:C - The biggest block of cheese ever made was by Canadian dairy company Agropur in 1995. It weighed 26.09 tonnes! The previous record holder was a cheddar made in Wisconsin in 1988 called Belle that weighed 18.14 tonnes. It was paraded around America in a truck! , 2:C - An average potato may weigh about 200 grams, but they come in all different shapes and sizes. The biggest potato ever produced weighed 4.98kg and was grown in Somerset by Peter Glazebrook in 2011. , 3:B - Wood frogs freeze over winter and their hearts stop beating, allowing them to survive the season. They produce a special antifreeze that stops ice freezing inside their cells. They can survive in this state for about seven months. In spring they thaw and get back to hopping. , 4:A - Formula One and IndyCar are the fastest car races, with vehicles reaching speeds of about 230 miles an hour during a race! , 5:B - The first ever times tables we know of were made by Babylonians. We have evidence of them left on clay tablets. Instead of counting in powers of 10, they counted in powers of 60.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Scores

5 and above. 4 and above. 3 and above. 2 and above. 0 and above. 1 and above.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

Does your child have a question? Submit one here