What’s the biggest block of cheese ever made? Try our kids’ quiz
Daniel, 7, asks: what is the biggest block of cheese that’s ever been made?
Missy, 12, Arthur, 5, and Aidan, 18, ask: how big can a potato grow?
Up to 1.22kg
Up to 2.35kg
Up to 4.98kg
Up to 7.21kg
Daniel, 11, asks: how do wood frogs survive the winter?
They huddle together to keep warm
They freeze and their hearts stop beating – and then they thaw out and come back to life in spring
They don’t survive the winter – they leave their tadpoles to develop over winter, but all the frogs die
They hide in abandoned birds’ nests so that their bodies can maintain a constant temperature through the winter
Hannes, 9, asks: which car race is the fastest on Earth?
Formula One and IndyCar
Nascar
Formula E
Formula Two and Formula Three
Chloe, 9, asks: who invented the times tables?
Pythagoras
Babylonians
Alan Turing
The Romans
Solutions
1:C - The biggest block of cheese ever made was by Canadian dairy company Agropur in 1995. It weighed 26.09 tonnes! The previous record holder was a cheddar made in Wisconsin in 1988 called Belle that weighed 18.14 tonnes. It was paraded around America in a truck! , 2:C - An average potato may weigh about 200 grams, but they come in all different shapes and sizes. The biggest potato ever produced weighed 4.98kg and was grown in Somerset by Peter Glazebrook in 2011. , 3:B - Wood frogs freeze over winter and their hearts stop beating, allowing them to survive the season. They produce a special antifreeze that stops ice freezing inside their cells. They can survive in this state for about seven months. In spring they thaw and get back to hopping. , 4:A - Formula One and IndyCar are the fastest car races, with vehicles reaching speeds of about 230 miles an hour during a race! , 5:B - The first ever times tables we know of were made by Babylonians. We have evidence of them left on clay tablets. Instead of counting in powers of 10, they counted in powers of 60.
Scores
5 and above.
4 and above.
3 and above.
2 and above.
0 and above.
1 and above.
