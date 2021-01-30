Bigger Parties Are Blocking Greens From Asking Trudeau Questions: May

Former Green party leader Elizabeth May speaks ahead of the party's leadership announcement in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2020.

OTTAWA — The Green Party is accusing mainstream parties of freezing it out of chances to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament.

The Greens’ parliamentary leader, Elizabeth May, raised the alarm this week on what she described as an undemocratic practice that leaves the 1.1 million Green Party voters in the country with less of a voice in the House of Commons.

The Liberals, Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP have conspired to “block” the Greens from holding Trudeau’s feet to the fire by preventing her party from asking questions on Wednesdays — the day the prime minister responds to questions from all MPs — she told HuffPost Canada Friday.

Nobody will confirm who took the lead, or who, if anyone, opposed the move, May said, “but definitely the House leaders of the Conservatives, Liberals, Bloc and NDP signed off on rules to the Speaker that said none of the Green MPs, not Jody Wilson-Raybould, nobody who isn’t in one of our parties will ever have a question on Wednesday.”

What’s more, she added, the Greens now have to share the weekly question slots reserved for independent MPs with the rejected MPs from major parties.

Green Party MP Paul Manly rises in the House of Commons on April 20, 2020 in Ottawa.

In a call with the media, B.C. Nanaimo—Ladysmith Green MP Paul Manly said Canada needs to get rid of its first-past-the-post system of electing MPs and develop better rules for the House of Commons.

“Now we have to compete in the House of Commons with a rogue gallery of MPs who were kicked out of every other party for corruption, for nepotism, for pandering to, you know, right-wing white supremacists, for criminal charges,” he said.

“And when we get back into the House of Commons we are going to be sitting there [with them] and there goes the neighbourhood,” Manly added.

Question slots for independents

At issue is the number of question period slots independent members of Parliament are granted. Back in 2019, when three Green MPs were elected and Jody Wilson-Raybould won her Vancouver seat as an...

