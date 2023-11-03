'A bigger game for Leeds than for Leicester'

Leicester players celebrate

Leicester City could set a new club record of 10 straight league victories with a win against third-placed Leeds United, who currently sit 14 points behind Enzo Maresca's side.

Former Foxes striker Matty Fryatt has been discussing the Foxes' start to the season on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "It's been remarkable. I think everyone is scrolling through the record books at the minute, looking at what records can be achieved. It's just been relentless.

"If they are able to go and produce another performance, and get another three points, it will be mind-blowing. They could be 17 points clear [after the game]. Then you're thinking Leicester can have three defeats in the next block of 15 games, then three more defeats, and still everyone else would have to be perfect to even be within a chance of them.

"The frightening thing is that I still think there's more levels to go."

On Leeds United: "It's bigger than the QPR game but I think it is a bigger game for Leeds than it is for Leicester, just for the division's sake. It will be an entertaining one and it should be a cracking atmosphere.

"I think they [Leeds] will approach it in a similar fashion to how Sunderland did. They will try and be on the front foot, but there is space to exploit at the full-back positions and I think the wide men can take advantage of that.

"It's going to be a cracking game. It's a great advertisement for Championship football. I think Leicester will be prepared but it will be an interesting game against Leeds, who have found some decent form of late."

