BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires President, Mr.Fraser Matthews

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Fraser Matthews as President of Netcoins, effective June 7, 2022. Binns, who has been acting as interim CEO of Netcoins will hand full operational responsibility of Netcoins to Mr. Matthews.

Mr. Matthews has been working exclusively in the Financial Services industry for the last 15 years having held positions in Toronto, New York, London and Dubai. He has a wealth of experience in the industry both in strategic initiatives and organizational growth. Mr. Matthews comes to Netcoins from Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), where he held the position Digital Strategy Lead. At BSF Fraser led the Digital Ventures unit which set out strategic initiatives, including Bank as a Service, Open Banking and Challenger Banking. Prior to joining BSF, Fraser was the Managing Director of TribalScale Middle East where he led the growth of the business, and prior to his time in the Middle East, Faser worked in the Financial Services Advisory Practice of PwC, and with the Technology Advisory Group at Capco.

Mr. Matthews remarked “I am excited to join the Netcoins team at this exciting time in the development of the company. In the past year Netcoins has launched an innovative new product in Netcoins Pay and has significantly expanded its coin offerings. I look forward to expanding the product offerings, scaling the business and spearheading the expansion of Netcoins into the USA. The crypto ecosystem is rapidly evolving thanks to strong regulation and significant customer engagement, and I believe Netcoins is well positioned to become a leading crypto platform in North America.”

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “The team at BIGG is very pleased to bring Fraser into Netcoins as President, to take the reigns and lead Netcoins into the future. Fraser has an ideal mix of technical and development skills, to support an ever evolving product offering, and impressive business acumen and experience with digital products. I personally look forward to working with Fraser and supporting him and the Netcoins team as they service their growing customer base.”

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns
CEO
ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford
Victoria@adcap.ca
T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~33% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.


