BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to $6 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased its previously announced overnight public marketed offering to 25,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $6 million (the “Offering”).

The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Haywood Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Company will shortly file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the “AR Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) amending and restating the preliminary short form prospectus dated November 11, 2020 to reflect the terms of the Offering. Copies of the AR Preliminary Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price equal to $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the ten trading day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Common Share.

The Offering is made pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement, as amended, with the Underwriters, which grants the Underwriters an over-allotment option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units (or the components thereof) on the same terms and conditions of the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be $6.9 million.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for research and development, expansion of sales and marketing teams for Blockchain Intelligence Group internationally and Netcoins domestically, additional liquidity for Netcoins trade settlement, increase of long-term Bitcoin investment holdings, and working capital.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of Board

Mark Binns

CEO

mark@biggdigitalassets.com

T:+1.844.515.2646

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified® , offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Story continues