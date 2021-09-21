Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Hosted by Kamal Haasan Gets Premiere Date

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is set to premiere on Vijay Television on 3 October. Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan will return as the show's host and the premiere will start at 6 PM and will go on till midnight on 3 October.

On Monday, the official handle of Vijay Television took to social media and shared a promo for the fifth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, announcing its premiere date.

Vijay Television shared the latest promo and wrote, “#BiggBossTamil Season 5 #GrandLaunch - From October 3 to 6 pm at our Vijay TV..#BBTamilSeason5#BiggBossTamil5#KamalHassan#nipponpaintindia #PreethiPowerDuo."

The contestants will reportedly follow quarantine rules and COVID-19 restrictions before entering the Bigg Boss house. The winner of the show will get a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Singer Shivangi, actor Ashwin Kumar, GP Muthu, Priyanka Deshpande are some of the artistes rumoured to join the show as contestants.

Bigg Boss Tamil first premiered on 25 June, 2017. Tamil actor and model Arav Nafeez was the winner of the first season of the show.

