Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Host Kamal Haasan’s Picture From the Sets Gets Leaked Online; Promo To Be Out Soon!

Team Latestly
·1 min read

South superstar Kamal Haasan will be seen hosting the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil for the fifth time. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the actor shot for a promo video. However sadly, a picture of the actor in a blazer from the sets has been leaked online.

Check It Out:

