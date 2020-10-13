Bigg Boss Season 14, Oct 12: Is Nikki the House’s New Boss?

Bigg Boss Season 14 is full of drama, tension and entertainment. In the episode last weekend, all players began to form strategies to play their best game after getting a harsh reality check by the host, Salman Khan.

Senior, Hina Khan gives Special Authority to Nikki Tamboli, who is the first confirmed contestant in the house is responsible for the BB mall for the day. She now gets a chance to decide what the candidates will earn for clothes and products. However, it doesn’t go down that well with her friends, which causes a huge rift between them. Nishant, Pavitra, Rahul try hard to convince Nikki, who according to them is being absolutely unreasonable!

Nishant, Pavitra, Rahul, and Nikki also got into a fiery argument over their clothes.

Afterward, Nikki and the other contestants have a funny banter on her latest shenanigans. She takes her ex-boyfriend 's boxers and starts to iron them. The contestants can’t help but notice, and they completely forget their differences with Nikki and start to share jokes over her actions.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss gives a nomination task to the freshers where they have to break clay pots of those competitors who they didn’t think deserve to be in the game and have to support that backed by a proper reason. Major arguments start to erupt as the reasons started to spill, reasons like ‘The other one is not real or their game is not good enough’ come forward.

At the end of the day, much to everyone’s dismay, Bigg Boss puts out a new element where he instructs the seniors to nominate a contestant who would be evicted from the house instantly, at that very moment.

Take a guess at who will be evicted from the house? Watch the next episode to know more!

