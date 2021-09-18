Bigg Boss OTT: Why Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal Are the True Contenders for the Crown

The first Bigg Boss aired on TV on November 3, 2006, and since then the popular reality series has been keeping the audiences hooked by offering exciting and over-the-top drama courtesy of the interesting personalities of contestants from all walks of life. Multiple showmances, fights, breakups, gossips, backstabbing, planning and plotting, this show has it all! Unlike previous years, Bigg Boss went digital this time with Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. The six-week reality show, which began on August 8 and is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, is all set to conclude tonight, September 18, with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat vying for the OTT trophy. Intrigued to know who has the best chances at winning the debut season of Bigg Boss OTT? Let’s find out!

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty appears to be the heavy favourite to win Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Shamita proved herself a trustworthy and down-to-earth contestant over the course of the show. Her showmance with fellow housemate Raqesh Bapat, along with her opinionated personality, won the hearts of several Bigg Boss fans. She also played a great social game, seemingly friendly with everyone in the house except her rival Divya Agarwal. Shamita often got into an intense war of words with Divya who shared a close bond with the former’s connection Raqesh. Her constant fights with Divya were one of the biggest highlights of the season, so to speak.

Shamita’s close relationship with Raqesh also helped her sail through to the end of the show. The actress always claimed that she never really had any strategy for the show which kind of worked in her favour as she came off very authentic and natural in the game. She always played a quiet game, sitting back and listening to what others had to say while staying honest to her close friends Raqesh and Neha Bhasin. During her journey, she also dared to show her vulnerable side and opened up about her personal life like never before. Her heartbreaking revelation about her ex-boyfriend’s death received a lot of sympathy from fans. Considering she was named a front-runner since the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT, it’s safe to say Shamita Shetty has a good shot at being in the final two.

Story continues

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal, who previously won MTV Ace of Space, once again proved herself to be not only a competition beast but also a smart and strong player who’s never afraid of playing alone. Divya started her Bigg Boss OTT journey without a connection. However, it didn’t shake her confidence. Soon, she made an alliance with ex-contestant Zeeshan Khan after he dumped his own connection, Urfi Javed, by pressing a buzzer for Divya. Unfortunately, their connection lasted for only two weeks as Zeeshan got ousted from the house for getting physical with fellow housemate Pratik Sehajpal. But Divya still did not concede defeat. She knew when to put her best foot forward and when to scale back and put her ego aside.

Even though Divya failed to form real bonds in the house, she made sure that it didn’t affect her game and her overall entertainment factor. She was never scared to put forth her opinions even if the whole house went against her. She truly came across as a one-woman army in the show. She was also declared as the first finalist of the show during the recent midweek eviction announcement, which indicated that she received the highest number of votes. Besides, most guesses and Twitter polls point to Divya Agarwal topping the list of ‘Who will win Bigg Boss OTT?’

Bigg Boss OTT finale will stream on Voot starting at 7pm tonight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here