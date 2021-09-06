Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Says She Likes Raqesh Bapat but There’s an Issue

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT after the audience clocked their undeniable chemistry. During the show’s premiere, Shamita Shetty chose Raqesh Bapat as her ‘connection’ for the #StayConnected theme of the show. In a conversation with co-contestant Neha Bhasin, Shamita admitted that she likes Raqesh but one thing is a ‘little disturbing’.

In a new video shared by Voot on Instagram, Shamita and Neha can be seen sitting away from the other contestants. Neha asks Shamita if they like each other and the latter responds, “It's so obvious that we do, right?”

She said in Hindi, “He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it.” Shamita had also told Raqesh that she likes him.

The ‘connection’ got into an argument earlier after Raqesh ‘jokingly’ said she cribs all the time and also told her she controls him. He added that he didn’t like that Shamita tries to stop him from talking to co-contestant Divya Agarwal, News18 reported. While Shamita and Divya were close friends during the first week, the duo later decided not to be friends.

While Shamita and Raqesh argued, the former said, “I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am.”

She added, “And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself.”

Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week exclusive show on the streaming service Voot which is hosted by Karan Johar. Voot also shared a video of Shamita reading a letter from her mother Sunanda Shetty. Her mother told her that she watches the show and commended her for her performance. Sunanda Shetty added that people are liking her equation with Raqesh Bapat, and sent love to Raqesh and Neha Bhasin.

The Voot exclusive Bigg Boss OTT started with 13 contestants including Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana, and Akshara Singh.

