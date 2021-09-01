Bigg Boss OTT: Here's Why Divya Agarwal is Loved by Fans But Hated by Housemates

Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines and even trending on social media, thanks to one contestant - Divya Agarwal. Divya may not have any friends inside the house, but outside her fans are rooting for her. Every other day we see some hashtag trending on Twitter - be it Ace it like Divya or Queen Divya Agarwal or Divya Agarwal Army.

Here are three reasons why Divya is disliked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, and three reasons why the audience loves and supports her.

Reasons Why Divya is Disliked Inside The 'Bigg Boss' House

1. Divya Vs Karan Johar

During the very first 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar criticised Divya for betraying Shamita Shetty by saying things behind her back to Raquesh Bapat. Divya had earlier claimed to be Shamita's 'best friend'. Karan even called Divya a 'house-wrecker'. This incident not only ended Shamita and Divya's friendship, but all the housemates boycotted Divya and decided not to trust her anymore.

Divya and Karan's clashes have become a regular affair every weekend, and it surely grabs eyeballs. Social media, however, has mixed opinions.

2. Contestants Find Her Full of Herself

Divya, who has won the reality show Ace of Space and has also participated in Splitsvilla, keeps harping on her reality show records. The contestants are not very happy with this. Divya even went to the extent of once saying that she doesn't need the show (Bigg Boss), to which Karan Johar lashed out and asked her to leave the house.

If that's not enough, Divya had once declared herself the winner during a task. For the task, each contestant had the chance to burst one balloon from a fellow housemate's bouquet. The contestants were also supposed to address each other's misunderstandings.

Divya Agarwal burst Prateek Sehajpal's balloon and they both got into an argument. When the other housemates clapped for Divya jokingly, she said, “You will applause when I win this show.” This left even Karan Johar shocked.

Story continues

3. Divya Gets Aggressive

More often than not, Divya gets aggressive. For instance, Bigg Boss had once asked everyone to choose somebody for punishment, and everyone pointed at Divya. Neha Bhasin also spoke about feeling threatened by her during a task.

Most recently, Divya had a major fight with Ridhima on while performing a task. Ridhima had poured antiseptic on Divya's head. The liquid accidentally got inside Divya's eyes and she was in pain. After washing her face, she took a bucket of water and charged towards Ridhima.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: 5 Controversies That Have Already Happened

3 Reasons Why Divya Agarwal Has a Strong Fan Support

1. She is Fearless

You may hate her or love her, but Divya has proved time and again that you can't ignore her. From the very first day, Divya has shown that she doesn't need any support. She knows how to stand up for herself and maintain her self-respect. She is not even scared of Karan Johar, who is often accused of targeting her repeatedly. Fans love this about her, and constantly show their support on social media.

2. Popular Celebs Are Rooting For Her

A number of celebrities outside the Bigg Boss OTT house are rooting for Divya. From her boyfriend Varun Sood, her mentor Rannvijay Singh, co-actor Suyyash Rai to Divyanaka Tripathi, celebrities have extended their support to Divya. The more support and trends, the more the votes.

Pushing someone is “hinsa”

Two people Pinning someone down is also “hinsa”@Divyakitweet isn’t so WEAK! hence she didn’t make a big deal about it. She has trained under Pro MMA Fighters.



But im again mentioning, pinning down is Hinsa! @justvoot @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND — Varun Sood (@VSood12) August 26, 2021

Rannvijay Singha's post asking fans to vote for Divya Agarwal.

Divyanka Tripathi's post asking fans to vote for Divya Agarwal.

Suyyash Rai lashed out on Karan Johar supporting Divya Agarwal.

3. Her Fashion Game is On Point

On one hand, Divya is known for her fights with housemates and heated conversations with Karan Johar. But there is something else that fans keep talking about, and that's her fashion sense. People are in love with Divya's wardrobe inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. From her breezy casual outfits to her ensemble over the weekend, Divya makes sure her outfits defines her mood and personality.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Sees ‘No Scope’ for Friendship With Shamita Shetty

. Read more on TV by The Quint.Bigg Boss OTT: Here's Why Divya Agarwal is Loved by Fans But Hated by Housemates25 Injured in Stampede at Bengal Vaccination Centre; Govt to Now Issue Coupons . Read more on TV by The Quint.