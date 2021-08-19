Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan Supports Pratik Sehajpal, Says Ridhima, Shamita 'Playing Woman Card'

Actress Gauahar Khan has featured in various movies and TV shows but became a household name after she lifted the Bigg Boss trophy in the seventh season. She has revisited the show a couple of times as a guest. She last appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors along with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan. Despite her busy schedule, the actress has always been an ardent follower of the reality show. In a recent interview, Gauahar reviewed the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT, the contestants, and host Karan Johar.

She told SpotBoyE that it was too soon to like or dislike anyone but according to her the contestants are trying to portray Pratik Sehajpal as the villain but he is not. Gauahar said that Pratik is cool and he has made people feel his presence in the very first week. Further sharing one of her observations, the actor said that everyone is enjoying playing the women card by stating ‘ladkiyon ke saath badtameezi mat karo, aurat se aise baat mat karo (Don’t disrespect women, don’t talk to them in an improper manner). “But similar instructions are not being given to the ladies inside. Aurat cheekhegi, chilayegi ya gaali degi to chalega (women can shout and abuse, that is fine),” she added.

Though Gauahar agrees that it will be too soon to predict someone’s nature but so far, according to her, Pratik is standing out from the crowd and is doing good. She pointed out that other contestants like Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, and Shamita Shetty have said harsh things about him but Pratik has not abused a single contestant so far in the show.

About Karan Johar, Gauahar said that though he has a lot to prove as it’s Salman Khan’s legacy, she loved the way he took classes and handled everything. “He is bang on, I enjoyed watching him thoroughly,” she added.

