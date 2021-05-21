Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Shooting Suspended for Flouting COVID Rules

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 has been temporarily suspended and the EVP Film City has been sealed, where the shooting was taking place despite the Tamil Nadu government's ban on film and TV shooting. A team led by Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer Preethi Parkavi visited the set in Chembarambakkam.

Earlier, RK Selvamani, President of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), announced that film and TV production and post-production work has to be halted till 31 May due to the COVID pandemic.

In a statement to The News Minute, Parkavi said, "We got the information that food was being taken inside the film city. So we inspected the place yesterday evening. There were seven contestants and 10 technicians inside filming Bigg Boss Malayalam. All of them were evicted and the film city was sealed around 8 pm on Wednesday (19 May)."

She added that six members of the crew had tested positive last month but no cases have been reported now. "No positive cases have been reported now. Last month they seem to have had around six cases. They should have stopped filming at least then. Everything was being taken from outside, the food, technicians etc. Now due to lockdown, such activities are not allowed. Hence we have sealed it under the provisions of Disaster Management Act," Parkavi added.

Parkavi told the Indian Express that a fine of 1 lakh has also been imposed. "There were seven contestants and other crew members like cameraman, technicians, and other production staff. They said 95 days of the show have been completed and they needed five more days to complete the 100-day episode but we refused the permission. All of them were provided with a PPE Kit and immediately told to leave the set," she said.

The contestants have reportedly been shifted to a private hotel. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is hosted by Mohanlal and premiered on 14 February. Other than the 14 original contestants, Sajina, Firoz, Michelle, Angel Thomas, and Remya Panicker also joined the cast as wild card entrants.

Also Read: With Goa Also Shutting Down Shoots, TV Producers Are In a Fix

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal Acquitted in 2013 Rape CaseBigg Boss Malayalam 3 Shooting Suspended for Flouting COVID Rules . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.