Bigg Boss 6 contestant and Bollywood actor Sana Khan quits showbiz, says 'will serve humanity'

Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan has announced her decision to quit the show business, citing religious reasons. The Jai Ho actress made the announcement via social media.

Sana said that in her stint in the entertainment industry, she has received "all kinds of fame, honour and wealth" from her fans and that she is grateful to them but she has realised that she should not make "wealth and fame" her real purpose.

The actress said that from now on, she will "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

Sana further said, "Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?"

She said when she searched for the answer to the question in her religion, she realised that life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death.

"And it will be better if the slaves lives according to the command of his Creator and does not make wealth and fame his only goal," she added.

The actress also asked everyone to pray for so that "Allah" accepts her repentance and grants her the true ability to live in accordance with the commandments of her Creator, service of humanity.

Sana ended her lengthy message by requesting everybody not to question her about the entertainment industry and work related to it.

See the post

Sana's statement comes almost a year after Dangal actress Zaira Wasim decided to quit acting. The actress wanted her "religious" family to give her one chance.

Zaira said she thought acting was interfering with her faith and religion.

Sana Khan acted in films such as Halla Bol, Jai ho, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Wajah Tum Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She has also acted in a number of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films.

Sans has also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

