Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's Overly Dramatic Moments as Host We Probably Didn't Deserve

Salman Khan‘s role as a host in Bigg Boss has catapulted the controversial reality show to unprecedented success which has only kept growing over the years. The Bollywood superstar has also found newer audiences to entertain through the medium of TV and his effortless avatar is loved by the fans. By Salman’s admittance, Bigg Boss gets more TRP if he scolds the contestants, sets them straight every now and then or loses his cool. Over the seasons, we have also seen him getting dramatic on the stage, which involves crying over an elimination or taking over cleaning duties. We take a look at some of the over-the-top Bigg Boss moments of Salman when we almost could not believe it was him.

Crying over contestant’s elimination

In Bigg Boss 14, Salman was seen shedding tears on stage when Jasmin Bhasin was evicted. Jasmin’s boyfriend Aly Goni was also a participant at the time and emotions tran high when it came down to her losing out on a spot in the finals. Even Salman jumped on to the bandwagon of melodrama and some tears rolled down his eyes.

Salman makes contestant’s bed

In season 14, we saw Salman enter the house to clean it himself in order to set an example for inmates who had been ignoring their daily duties. In one of the weeks, Nikki Tamboli was assigned the task of making everyone’s beds. However, she refused to make Rakhi Sawant’s bed owing to their constant verbal fights. Seeing this, Salman entered the house in a mask and walked straight up to the bedroom to make Rakhi’s bed. He wrapped up her blanket, arranged items lying on it. While Nikki watched him and acted surprised. An embarrassed Rakhi asks him not to do it but he did not budge.

Salman opens the door for contestants

In season 13, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on more than one occasion expressed their desire to physically fight. When Salman confronted them, he offered to open the door for them both to get out and fight and come back if at all they are in the condition for it. Even though the audience is sure neither of the two will take the bait, Salman makes things overly dramatic and engaging by offering them a choice to get their emotions out.

Salman baits Swami Om

Swami Om was one of the most controversial contestants on the show as he did some really bizarre things on camera, like taking a piss in front of cameras and even going to the extent of throwing it at one of the co-contestants or saying nasty things to women. In a confrontation, Salman angrily asks Om to take a knife and cut himself if he is okay following other people’s instructions blindly before using his own head. Some even claimed Salman can handle the show better than anyone else and it was only proven right with how he handled some of the erring contestants like Swami Om.

Salman cleans bathroom, washes utensils

Salman was seen entering the ‘dirty’ Bigg Boss house and washing dirty dishes in the sink with bare hands. He also went into the toilet area and picked fallen hair and mopped some of the area to set an example in front of the contestants. Later on, Himanshi Khurana, who was one of the participants in the season, imitated Salman’s act of washing dishes inside the house as she said he ‘will wash dishes’ as he gets Rs 600 crore for doing the show.

