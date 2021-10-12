Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff Says Post Eviction, 'Pratik Sehajpal Has to Be Held Responsible'

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 had its first eviction on Sunday and the first contestant to bid goodbye to the house was actor-model Sahil Shroff. The Don 2 actor was often on the calmer side compared to other participants and got less involved in the chaos, however, he has no regrets and says that he had a wonderful time on the Salman Khan hosted show.

Talking of his eviction, he said, “I got that indication when Rakhi Sawant was talking to Pratik. When the nominations happened I obviously did not feel I would get eliminated. I thought I was moving in the right direction but viewers tend to get more entertained by people like Pratik.”

All participants including Sahil, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, and Ieshaan Sehgaal were nominated after Pratik Sehajpal destroyed Bigg Boss house property. On asked whether he blames Pratik for his nomination and subsequent eviction, Shroff said, “It is not Pratik’s fault, it is the place where are. But of course, he has to be held responsible.”

Sahil had also forged a strong bond with a couple of housemates. Talking of his housemates, he said “I had a good relationship with Karan Kundrra, Vishal, Miesha and Vidhi. Jay and I, too, started having conversations. Everyone looked at me as a person who was nice and polite. In the end, it is a game with your friends where your friends are your competitors.”

The model says he has positive takeaways from the show. “I have become the person always wanted to be and this show helped me realise that I did not change that. I realized that being your authentic self could be good for you,” he added.

However, Sahil Shroff has not thought about whether he would like to re-enter the show. “This is the only question I don’t have an answer to. When you come out of a place like this your life is so good that right now you can’t think about going back in,” Sahil concluded.

