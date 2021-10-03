Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat on Shamita Shetty's Entry, 'I'm a Little Worried That She is Going Alone'

After her impressive stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is all set to participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, which premieres on October 2 on Colors. Shamita has been grabbing many eyeballs for her closeness with fellow BB OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat. The pair formed a strong connection while their stay inside the BB OTT house.

Both were in the finals of Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded on September 18. While Shamita was declared the second runner-up, Raqesh was in the top 4. Shamita and Raqesh got close to each other on the show and even confessed their feelings for each other.

Raqesh Bapat Confirms Meeting Shamita Shetty’s Mother and Shilpa Shetty: ‘They’re Lovely People’

Now, Shamita will be seen on Bigg Boss 15, where she will have Bigg Boss OTT participants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat for company. Bigg Boss 15 will also see Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, among others, as contestants.

In an interview with us, Raqesh said that he was a bit worried for Shamita as she’s going to be alone in the house. Shamita was extremely close to Raqesh and Neha Bhasin in BB OTT, but both her friends won’t be there in Bigg Boss 15.

“I told her to be calm. I’m a little worried that she is going alone. I have told her not to overreact or react to things that people say or do. It is going to be task-oriented. It is not life and death. You don’t have to take it so drastically or to the heart,” said Raqesh on what he advised Shamita before she headed to Bigg Boss 15 house.

He continued, “I have told her to breathe in a situation like that and be herself and play the game in whichever way she can. But you don’t have to push yourself to a level where you get disturbed. I have told this everyone in the show, ‘Play the game, but have the heart and empathy.’ It’s a very strong platform to voice your opinions and people are watching you constantly and there’s so much hatred going on around the world so if you get a strong platform like this you better make it meaningful.”

Raqesh also spoke about how he and Shamita are quite at ease with their relationship after coming out of the BB OTT house.

“There are a lot of things that you want to share and speak about but you can’t do that on camera or on that kind of a platform. Shamita and I have spent time together after the show and I like her in the real world as well. I didn’t have a doubt about that anyway. I must say it’s a beautiful bond. She is a very caring person. We have a long way to go and I’m glad that we met on this show, that’s something good Bigg Boss did for us,” Raqesh said.

