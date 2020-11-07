Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Watch Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik's Unmissable Chemistry

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss season 14, the contestants will be coupling up to battle it out in Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo sees popular contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia showcasing special performances in a bid to outdo the others.

The couples featured in the promo clip were seen performing with passion and their chemistry is sure to raise the temperature inside the BB house. Take a look:

Jahan ek taraf Jodi No.1 dikha rahi hai apna pyaar, wahin dusri taraf ek nayi kahani ki ho rahi hai shuruaat. #AbhiNahiTohKabhiNahi Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/IL1GUpYeAd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 7, 2020

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar ka badlega mijaaz jab kahin dosti aur pyaar ke badlenge rang, toh kahin koi banega hero, kyunki #AbhiNahiTohKabhiNahi! Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/dxNuUtBQqy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 7, 2020

Popular Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani has also shared another promo clip where real life couple Abhinav and Rubina can be seen perfecting a choreography on Tu Hai Biwi No 1 that ended with a kiss. Also, Jasmin with Aly shared a heart-warming dance number on a Hindi song. Rahul Vaidya was seen dancing on I Am The Best with Nikki having a cameo.

In one of the promos shared by a Twitter user, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan can be seen saying that the journey of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be celebrated then and there as, “Abhi nahin toh kabhi nahin” [which translates to: “If not now, then never”].

This theme has been reiterated by Colors in its caption for the promo as well. As the weekend chat with Salman brings elimination danger along with it, celebrating the essence of love and friendship while one can is apt.

The clip also gave a glimpse into the guests for tonight’s episode as choreographer and director Remo D Souza paid a visit with Salman Yusuf, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan.