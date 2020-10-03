'Bigg Boss 14': Rubina & Abhinav Reveal Each Other’s Weaknesses

Bigg Boss 14 is back and this time it has only one couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Rubina and Abhinav, after dating for quite some time, tied the knot in 2018. The couple loves travelling and are absolute adventure junkies. The Quint caught up with the couple before they enter the Bigg Boss house.

Most people think that Abhinav and Rubina have an advantage over other participants because they are entering the house as a couple. Abhinav has a very different take on it.

He thinks it's actually a disadvantage because people will be threatened by them in the house as they have each other so they will try to create issues to evict them.

Rubina, meanwhile, gives us an insight into Abhinav and reveals that he is very resourceful but also that she has to repeat one thing 100 times to get things done by him. Which gives us an idea that Abhinav can be great at few tasks but can screw up few others. Abhinav revealed that though Rubina is great with household chores she may not enjoy doing it for other people inside the house.

The couple also revealed what triggers them and that will give you an idea of what to expect in the house.

