Bigg Boss 14 premiere highlights: Salman invites 'toofani' seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan; Rahul Vaidya gets a secret task

Salman Khan is yet again returned to host the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. The 14th season which premiered on 3 October saw former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan making their way to the house to kickstart the new season.

The former participants are dubbed as 'toofani' seniors and tasked to decide if the contestant is worthy enough to enter the house or whether they should be rejected. According to the Hindustan Times, Shukla, Hina and Gauahar will stay inside for 15 days and will decide whether the contestants should be confirmed or not.

So far Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol have entered Bigg Boss 14 house, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal have been 'rejected' by toofani seniors. The trio promised to make the season more challenging for the contestants. While Gauahar is in charge of the kitchen, Hina is responsible for everyone's personal belongings. Sidharth will look after the bedroom this season reports The Indian Express.

Since this season is being held despite a worldwide health crisis, the Bigg Boss crew will remain extra cautious about its safety standards. As per reports, the house and its surrounding areas will be regularly fumigated and sanitised. The contestants, as well as crew members working on the Bigg Boss sets, will undergo periodic temperature checks. The contestants have also been tested for the coronavirus and been kept under mandatory quarantine before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Before the contestants entered Bigg Boss 14 house, self-styled god woman Radhe Maa went inside the house to purify it. She will not be participating in the show.

Nikki and Eijaz were the first participants to get the first task of the show. Salman said they will be tested on their BBQ (Bigg Boss Quotient). They were asked to put their hands in a bowl of muddy water and see who finds a medal first. Nikki wins the task. The 'special audience' - Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar - rule that Nikki is entertaining and select her. Eijaz is also unanimously given the green signal.

Singer Rahul Vaidya revealed that he has was also offered earlier seasons of Bigg Boss. However, he was always busy with his music tour shows and could not take up the offer. He sang a medley of Salman's songs, including 'Dil Diyan Gallan' and 'Chunari Chunari'. He and Salman also paid tribute to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Salman also invited astrologer Pandit Janardhan to the premiere who shared his predictions with regard to the contestants and the show.

Towards the end, Rahul is given a secret task to earn the privilege of sleep. He is asked to get a kiss on the cheek from a female contestant in the presence of an eyewitness, failing which he will not be allowed to sleep.

