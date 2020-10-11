Bigg Boss 14 October 11 Weekend Ka Vaar Synopsis: The Seniors vs Freshers Game Intensifies

Weekend Ka Vaar 2 - It's that fateful time when the entire nation holds their breath in anticipation! The day for the first eviction from the Bigg Boss house has come, and it's making the contestants anxious. After being reprimanded for their weak play, the contestants are all fired up for one more chance to prove themselves. Amidst all the unnerving chaos, Salman Khan surprises the contestants with unexpected guests. The Mumbai Indian players connect with them play fun games with Salman Khan and the contestants in order to boost their spirits and motivate them to play a more promising game ahead. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla Target Rubina Dilaik; Mumbai Indians Make A Virtual Appearance (Watch Video).

Also Read | MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Adding to the extravaganza and entertainment on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, there's another surprise! Sarabjit aka Avinesh Rekhi and Meher aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Choti Sarrdarrni enter the house for a fun segment with the Seniors and the Freshers. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10: Nikki Tamboli Gets The Confirmed Tag, Eijaz Khan's Raaz Out - 5 Highlights From Salman Khan's Reality Show!.

The Seniors give their chosen Freshers with interesting phrases and adjectives, in order to sell them as the best product in the Bigg Boss house, and Meher and Sarabjit pose as the buyers. The fun and quirky element of the task leaves everyone in splits. However, later, tension builds up, as the seniors present the freshers' report card, leaving some of them visibly upset and disturbed on the scoring and remarks.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Mumbai Indians All-Rounder

It's finally time to access their own performance and the housemates have to rate themselves under different categories on the scale of excellent, good, average below average, and poor, which eventually irks Salman Khan. How will the game change from here?