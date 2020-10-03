Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Enters The House With A New Skill - Flirting (Watch Video)

When Colors released a teaser video of a woman dancing on the Dilbar song for Bigg Boss 14, everyone knew it was South actress Nikki Tamboli. Today the channel released yet another promo of the actress; this time confirming her entry into the house. The actress looked quite happy to be part of the show. Salman Khan's presence might have something to do with that as the actress can be seen blushing. As per the promo, Salman seems taken by her too. But that's not even the best part of the video. Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14: Age, Career, Controversies and More – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Recaps Her Stay In The House And Calls Herself Sher Khan To Warn The Contestants (Watch Video)

Nikki Tamboli reveals that she has learned a new skill just for Bigg Boss. She didn't know how to flirt and for the show, she has learned it. Well, it seems Nikki is aiming to have a love story inside the house. That has helped many in the show from Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.





It will be interesting to see how Nikki uses her newly acquired skill inside the Bigg Boss house.