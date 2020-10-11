Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Becomes First 'Confirmed' Contestant

On Saturday's (10 October) episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli became the first confirmed contestant in the house. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were given the decision to choose between Nikki and Pavitra Punia.

Praising Nikki Tamboli for her personality, her ability to entertain people and her performance, all three 'seniors' chose her as the 'confirmed' participant.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced that Nikki will join Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina in decision making and will enjoy the same powers as they do.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Salman pulling the contestants’ legs. He said Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla and Nishant Singh Malkani are more like ‘spectators’ and less like ‘contestants’ inside the Bigg Boss house.

Khan lauded Rubina Dilaik for speaking her mind and taking a stand. The episode ended with Salman saying that the eviction will take place in the Sunday (11 October) episode of Bigg Boss 14.

