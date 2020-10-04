Bigg Boss 14: Netizens are Excited for this New Season, Start Picking their Favourite Contestants (Check Out Tweets)

Team Latestly

Bigg Boss 14 had a starry premiere night and contestants are looking forward to their journey inside the house. The season is expected to go on for about three months but you can expect it to extend by another month or so. While episode one will start with Jasmin Bhasin's verbal argument with Nikki Tamboli over the latter's refusal to do the house chores, it will also have a dose of entertainment, courtesy, Radhe Maa. Netizens are pumped up about the excitement coming their way and have started picking their favourite names already. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Recap: Salman Khan’s Reality Show Sees Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors, Nikki Tamboli’s TIFF With Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya’s Secret Task.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Episode 1 Precap: Jasmin Bhasin Gets into Verbal Argument with Nikki Tamboli, Radhe Maa Gets Preachy (Watch Video)

While some think Eijaz Khan will be the next Armaan Kohli inside the house, others believe Nikki is trying to be the new Shehnaaz Gill. It's too early to predict if these names are following the previous contestants' strategies but we are excited to see what's lying in store for us ahead. And while we'll gradually realise if our predictions came through, you guys check out how the internet is reacting to this new season so far. Bigg Boss 14 Episode 1 Precap: Jasmin Bhasin Gets into Verbal Argument with Nikki Tamboli, Radhe Maa Gets Preachy (Watch Video).

  Do You Think She Is?

One Vote for Rubina Dilaik


Eijaz Khan's Aggression Gets him a Vote


Was the Premiere Night Episode Boring?


Not a Good Start for Nishant


Eijaz and Jasmin - Good Friends?


Jasmin Bhasin Gets a Vote


A Strategy for Jaan Kumar Sanu


Quite a List of Favourites

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin seem to be the new favourites this season but only time will tell if they have enough admirers and supporters in their corner. We hope Bigg Boss 14 turns out to be as exciting and as entertaining as BB 13. Sending out all our good wishes to the show's creative team.