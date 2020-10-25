Bigg Boss 14 Makes Way for 3 Wildcard Entries, TV Actress Preetika Chauhan Arrested for Marijuana Possession

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is going to special as Dusshera 2020 will be celebrated in the presence of three new wildcard entries-- Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

In another news, actress Preetika Chauhan was held by the NCB for possession of drugs. She has now been sent to judicial custody till November 8.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to mark her return to TV with a Sunday special episode on Colors TV.

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, three wild card contestants will be introduced. The contestants are Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. In the promo, Shardul can be heard saying that he knows Naina from before.

Actor Anthony Mackie says shooting for Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier miniseries has been a rough experience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill will return to television with Shandaar Ravivaar on Colors TV, where she will be preforming with Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is currently airing on Star Plus and has premiered new episodes from October 19 onwards. Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sneha Jain are leading the show with their impressive acting and it is being loved by telly fans.

TV actress Preetika Chauhan was apprehended by the NCB officials for possession of marijuana and has now been sent to judicial custody till November 8.

