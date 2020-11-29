Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Compares Rubina Dilaik's 'Outrageous' Clothes to Ranveer Singh

Bigg Boss 14 was announced to be entering the finale week by Salman Khan in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The superstar host did not evict any contestant on the Saturday episode but confirmed that the show will be saying goodbye to one of the housemates during the Sunday episode and later as many as four more in the coming week. The contestants express shock as the twist came out of nowhere in the reality show.

On the other hand, during the latest episode run, Jasmin Bhasin compared Rubina Dilaik with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for her 'outrageous' clothing choices. Rubina, however, took this as a compliment and laughed off the comparison. This happened during a task when the housemates were supposed to roast one another and Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Abhinav Shukla were the judges who gave the participating housemates stars based on their performances.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see popular TV celebrities and family members of the contestants entering the show for some activities. Actresses Kamya Panjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will join Salman on the stage along with Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas and producer Sandiip Sikcand.

Meanwhile, a report suggests that ex- Bigg Boss participants Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta will also be entering the reality show to spice things up for the contestants and make the show more competitive and interesting. Earlier, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were also seen as 'seniors' on the show.

How excited are you for the upcoming week of Bigg Boss which will certainly be full of twists and surprises for the housemates?