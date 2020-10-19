Heated arguments are a common affair in Bigg Boss. However, every year some housemates do get close to each other and the fourteenth season is no different. While husband-wife duo Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are ensuring that they have each other's backs, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli also seem to be getting along well.

In a behind-the-scenes clip that's available on Voot, another contestant Eijaz Khan has revealed who his celebrity crush is. While chilling with fellow housemates Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, Eijaz said that he has a huge crush on Tabu.

“Bachpan se! Hyderabad mein humari mulakat ho jaati, lekin nahi hui (I have a huge crush on Tabu since childhood. We could have met in Hyderabad but that never happened)”, Eijaz told the seniors.

To which Gauahar said,“ Iss season mein Eijaz ka proposal bhejna hai Tabu ke liye. Tabu, the actress. He has a major crush on Tabu and he wants to marry her! So everybody who is watching, agar aap Tabu ko personally jante hein toh please yeh message unko pahuncha dejeeye! Hum rishta bhej rahe hain, Eijaz ke liye. Woh chahte hein ke who aapse shaadi karein, toh aap please iska jawab zaroor dejega! (For all those who are watching Bigg Boss 14, we would like to send Eijaz's proposal to Tabu. If anyone knows Tabu personally, please convey the message that Eijaz wants to marry her)”.

Also Read: Salman Reprimands Rubina Dilaik in 'BB14' Weekend Ka Vaar Promo

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You'Bigg Boss 14': Eijaz Khan Reveals Who His Celebrity Crush is . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.