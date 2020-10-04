Bigg Boss 14 contestants open up on controversies, strategies as they ready for the reality show amid pandemic

After a bit of delay, the 14th edition of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning to host for the 11th time.

With a large selection of television actors, the contestants include, Rubina Dilaik, actor husband Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Nikki Tamboli besides couple of those who have already tasted success in other reality shows " Pavitra Punia (Splitsvilla 3 finalist), and Shehzad Deol who was declared finalist for Ace of Space Season One. Then, there is singer and host Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi singer and actor Sara Gurpal, radio jockey-turned-actor Shardul Pandit, Kumar Sanu's singer-son Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Radhe Maa.

Before entering the house, the contestants spoke with Firstpost about their excitement, the controversies expected and all the strategising they will have to do.

With boredom setting in due to coronavirus and lockdown, most of the contestants seem excited about entering the Bigg Boss house which a shopping mall, a restaurant, a spa and a theatre this season. Also, many of them feel that the Bigg Boss house is a safer place to be in these times of pandemic.

Television actor Eijaz Khan, who rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, was approached for many seasons but this was the most opportune time for him to participate. "I lost count of how many times I have been offered Bigg Boss in the past but I couldn't make up my mind. I felt this was the right time from my life and career point of view and also because Bigg Boss house is a safe space to be in. One can also use the opportunity of getting showcased and get paid for it too."

Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli dance on the opening episode of Bigg Boss 14 | Image from Twitter More

The contestants were tested for COVID-19 a couple of times and quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai, and those tested negative were finalised for the show. "It will be a good change in the midst of a pandemic, our life is getting so monotonous. I really can't wait to go inside the house. I have been thinking how things will unfold inside but now I feel whatever will happen I will face it. I am gearing up, I want the battle to begin," said television actor Nishant Singh Malkani who is currently seen as lead in the daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Talking about the 'battle', we all know that controversies and fights go hand- in-hand in the Bigg Boss house. Ugly physical and verbal spats between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the last season, supposed to be the most successful in garnering TRPs, remain fresh in the minds of people. However, most of the contestants are geared up to face any untoward incident and don't believe in strategising for the situations that are currently unforeseen.

"My learning from all the seasons has been that the world will try to pull you down, the world will try to dim your light but you should stick to what your thought process is. Do what you like and stay strong. You can't escape ugly spats but right now I cannot assume that this is how things will unfold because every year different kinds of people enter the show. But whatever situation comes up, mentally I am prepared to face that," said Jasmin Bhasin.

While agreeing that many of aggression, violence and ugliness could have been avoided in the previous season, Pavitra Punia is hoping that she is not made the target. "I wouldn't like my family, my personal life and my relationships getting dragged into the show. I won't be able to take that. Last season was quite successful but whenever I watched it I couldn't understand what was happening and I would switch off. Many times I did feel that it was getting too controversial and I don't like these shouting matches. In terms of TRPs it must have been a hit show in the entire history of Bigg Boss but it was too extreme. But yes, it was also interesting with a good mix of romance, fights and cuteness," said Punia, furthering, "Yes, of course, controversies will happen but it depends upon you how far you want to go. How much you stretch it will depend only upon you."

