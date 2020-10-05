'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Speaks About Seeking Therapy

One of the Bigg Boss contestants this year is TV actor Eijaz Khan. In an interview with The Times of India, Eijaz opened up about seeking therapy.

"I have not come out of mental illness. Even now there are times when I am scared of my own self. The two years from 2015-2017 were the most difficult for me. But now I have accepted that it is okay to seek therapy. I have understood that the more we live in denial, the severe our anxiety issues can get. Whenever I get a chance to talk about mental health problems I will do it. But sadly what happens is that whenever I talk I feel people should not think I am doing it for sympathy", Eijaz said.

The actor added that he is open to speaking about mental health in Bigg Boss.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 14': Here’s Why No One Should Mess With Nikki Tamboli

""I am definitely open to speaking about mental health problems in the show if I get a chance. But I won't do it at the cost of the show. Bigg Boss is watched by kids, youngsters and elders who have passed on toxicity from generations to generations saying there is nothing like mental illness. If I can bring about a small change by spreading awareness I will be more than happy to do it"." - Eijaz Khan, actor.

Khan told Times of India that he will try to not lose his cool in the Bigg Boss house. "I will try my best to not hurt anyone because of my anger. However, I know that if the other participants are aware that I am short-tempered they will try to take advantage of that. I want to tell everyone that abusing and fighting are not cool".

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Khan told India Forums in an interview that he feels incredibly lucky to have been selected for the show. "Thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. In these trying times, I have been given the opportunity to make a living. I feel very lucky to be a part of Bigg Boss 14", the actor added.

Speaking about some winners from previous seasons, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla, coming back with new roles and responsibilities Eijaz said, "It would be a learning experience interacting with them. We will get to know what all they went through and share experiences in the process.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s Why Shehzad Deol Might Have an Upper Hand

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Remembering Baji Rout, India’s Youngest Martyr'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Speaks About Seeking Therapy . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.