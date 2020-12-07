Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Others Unhappy with Rahul Vaidya's Voluntary Exit

Singer Rahul Vaidya took voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house in last night’s episode. He said that he was feeling home sick and that he doesn’t have any friends inside the house, which is making the game more difficult for him.

On last Weekend Ka Vaar, the season was to get its four finalist. While Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla were already in top four, the competition was among Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin. However, the show’s host, superstar Salman Khan evicted Nikki as she had received fewer public votes. Before the host could announce the second eviction, Rahul said he would like to leave the game. His decision left Salman disappointed. Lastly, the singer was allowed to leave the house.

Some former contestants were also shocked by Rahul's exit. Rahul was one of the strongest contestants in this season.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, "Very sad eviction...dissappointed. #RV you were strong enough to be in top 2 but this is sad..sad sad sad. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @rahulvaidya23 not done bro..."

Shefali Bagga wrote, "Yaat ye ajeeb scene hai .. why is no one stopping him .. na toh #SalmanKhan sir , na hi baki contestants.. hum logo ne bhi bohot baar bola hai nikalne ko lekin @BiggBoss ne kabhi aise jaane nahi dia.. toh #RahulVaidya kyu ... #biggboss14."

Aly Goni said, "Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi 💔."

Afterwards, Salman also revealed that Rahul was in top four and one other contestant had got less votes than him. However, the show now has its four finalists in Eijaz, Abhinav, Rubina and Jasmin. Joining the four will be some former contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta.