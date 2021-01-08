BIGG at a 52-Week High on News
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (C.BIGG) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents on Friday. BIGG Digital Assets has increased its previously announced bought deal financing to 24,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $12,000,000
Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.20 on Friday. No news stories available.
Diagnos Inc. (V.ADK) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T.ALS) hit a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Friday. No news stories available.
Altus Strategies Plc (V.ALTS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 on Friday. No news stories available.
Altiplano Metals Inc. (V.APN) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
AYR Strategies Inc (C.AYR.A) hit a new 52-week high of $36.80 on Friday. No news stories available.
Australis Capital Inc (C.AUSA) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T.ARG) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (T.ATA) hit a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Friday. No news stories available.
Blockchain Foundry Inc (C.BCFN) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $8.15 on Friday. No news stories available.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (T.BEP.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $62.13 on Friday. No news stories available.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V.BEW) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Blackheath Resources Inc. (V.BHR) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Bitfarms Ltd. (V.BITF) hit a new 52-week high of $3.91 on Friday. No news stories available.
Blockchaink2 Corp. (V.BITK) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 on Friday. No news stories available.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T.BLDP) hit a new 52-week high of $36.21 on Friday. No news stories available.
Boralex Inc. Class A Shares (T.BLX) hit a new 52-week high of $55.07 on Friday. No news stories available.
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (C.BTC) hit a new 52-week high of 96 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Biorem Inc. (V.BRM) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents on Thursday. No news stories available.
CCL Industries Inc. (T.CCL.B) hit a new 52-week high of $60.76 on Friday. No news stories available.
Read: Revenue Rises for Organic Garage with Stay-at-Home Bump as Online Sales Jump 40%
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $11.64 on Friday. No news stories available.
Canfor Corporation (T.CFP) hit a new 52-week high of $23.89 on Friday. No news stories available.
CENTR Brands Corp. (C.CNTR) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Codebase Ventures Inc. (C.CODE) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Crew Energy Inc. (T.CR) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (T.CP) hit a new 52-week high of $477.70 on Friday. No news stories available.
Canadian Tire Corporation (T.CTC.A) hit a new 52-week high of $175.66 on Friday. No news stories available.
Circa Enterprises Inc. (V.CTO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.09 on Friday. No news stories available.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (V.CTS) hit a new 52-week high of $5.43 on Friday. No news stories available.
C21 Investments Inc - Ordinary Shares (CXXI:CNX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 on Friday. No news stories available.
Cypress Development Corp. (V.CYP) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Friday. No news stories available.
Defense Metals Corp. (V.DEFN) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Draganfly Inc. (C.DFLY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 on Friday. No news stories available.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (V.DMGI) hit a new 52-week high of $2.21 on Friday. No news stories available.
ECN Capital Corp. (T.ECN) hit a new 52-week high of $6.79 on Friday. No news stories available.
Elysee Development Corp. (V.ELC) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
4Front Ventures Corp. (C.FFNT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.39 on Friday. No news stories available.
Fortress Technologies Inc. (V.FORT) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents on Friday. No news stories available.