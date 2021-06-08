Bigelow Tea Introduces Bigelow Botanicals™ Peach Lemonade Acai Cold Water Infusion

Drinking More Water Just Got Easier

Fairfield, Connecticut, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 8, 2021, Fairfield, CT – Family owned Bigelow Tea® is excited to expand its Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion line with its newest addition, Peach Lemonade Acai. The light and refreshing flavor of sweet peach and tart lemon are perfectly blended together to give consumers a new reason to love their water. A healthy alternative to sugary drinks, Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion is not an iced tea, and instead creates a lightly infused water that offers zero calories, caffeine free, and contains no artificial anything.

Tired of drinking plain water? Bigelow created an innovative easy and refreshing way to help consumers drink more water throughout the day. When plain water just won’t do, Bigelow BOTANICALS Cold Water Infusion is the perfect way to stay hydrated at home, at work, while relaxing, working out, or even on-the-go. The convenient individually wrapped bag ensures freshness and allows for portability. Create your own botanical infused water by simply infusing each tea bag in cold water for 8 minutes or leave in longer for more flavor. Staying hydrated has never been so easy or delicious!

With the Bigelow BOTANICALS Cold Water Infusion line, Bigelow Tea remains committed to providing a healthy, delicious, and convenient product that meets the needs of their consumers in all facets of life. We know consumers are still thirsty for healthy but flavorful beverages. That’s why we’ve crafted these unique must-have flavor combinations with fruit and herbs and added more variety to the product line.

NEW Peach Lemonade Acai – like a lemonade stand, the taste of sweet lemon and peach with a slightly tart finish. Additional ingredients include chamomile, rose hips, hibiscus, licorice root, natural peach and lemon flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), lemon grass, lemon peel, citric acid, peach pieces, acai juice granules

Story continues

Watermelon Cucumber Mint – delicate watermelon, refreshing cucumber, and a hint of fresh mint. Additional ingredients include chamomile, hibiscus, rooibos, licorice root, and ashwagandha root.

Blackberry Raspberry Hibiscus – sweet blackberries and raspberries delightfully blended with refreshing fruity hibiscus. Additional ingredients include chamomile, butterfly pea flower, rose hips, and elderberries.

Cranberry Lime Honeysuckle – refreshing tart cranberries, a splash of lime, and a touch of sweet honeysuckle. Additional ingredients include chamomile, rosehips, and rooibos.

Blueberry Citrus Basil – the taste of freshly picked blueberries, refreshing citrus, and a light basil finish. Additional ingredients include chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, and orange peel.

Strawberry Lemon Orange Blossom – refreshing burst of juicy strawberry followed by tart lemon and the essence of orange blossom. Additional ingredients include chamomile, rooibos, licorice root, strawberry pieces, and lemon peel.

“At Bigelow Tea, we recognize how important it is to stay hydrated throughout the day as we go about our busy lives,” says Cindi Bigelow, third generation president & CEO. “With our newest flavor, Peach Lemonade Acai, it is our hope that we’ll help our consumers reach their hydration goals and fall in love with water in a whole new way.”

For over 75 years, Bigelow Tea has combined innovation and excellence, using only the highest-quality ingredients, and specially curated botanicals for all their products, including their Bigelow BOTANICALS line

The Bigelow BOTANICALS Cold Water Infusion line offers a variety of must-have flavors that will keep you coming back for more. You can find boxes of 18 individually-wrapped bags on store shelves nationwide where you find our teas and by the case on the Bigelow Tea company website, www.bigelowtea.com. The average suggested SRP is $3.99.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category over 75 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment”® an iconic American favorite known for it’s unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way America drank tea. The three-generational company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s leading specialty tea brand. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas, and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusions. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com) or contact: media@bigelowtea.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Media R.C. Bigelow, Inc. 203-334-1212 media@bigelowtea.com



