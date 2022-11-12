BigBear.ai Holdings Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$40.7m (up 1.1% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net loss: US$16.1m (loss widened by 412% from 3Q 2021).

  • US$0.13 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

BigBear.ai Holdings Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the IT industry in the US.

Performance of the American IT industry.

The company's shares are down 1.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - BigBear.ai Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

