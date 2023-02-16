Bigbank AS Renewed the Powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board

BIGBANK AS

On 15 February 2023, the general meeting of Bigbank AS adopted a resolution to extend the powers of Parvel Pruunsild, Vahur Voll, Juhani Jaeger, Raul Eamets and Andres Koern as Supervisory Board members of Bigbank AS for the next two years, beginning on 26 February 2023 until 25 February 2025.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.

