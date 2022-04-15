'A big win': New contract gives grocery workers their biggest pay raises in decades

Margot Roosevelt
·5 min read
Buena Park, CA, Monday, April 11, 2022 - Albertson&#39;s employees Marissa Pena and Stephen Sanchez deliver their votes to a ballot box on a union contract at UFCW Local 324. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Albertson's employees Marissa Pena and Stephen Sanchez deliver their votes to a ballot box on a union contract at UFCW Local 324. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Whipsawed by the pandemic, spurred by fury over wage stagnation and alarmed by inflation, Southern California’s unionized grocery workers gained their biggest pay raises in decades Thursday as they ratified a new contract with the region’s largest food chains.

The three-year contract’s overwhelming approval followed strike authorization votes two weeks earlier by union locals representing 47,000 employees at 540 Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores from San Diego to San Luis Obispo.

After four months of bargaining, Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs, and Albertsons, which owns Pavilions and Vons, agreed to raises of 19% to 31% over current pay levels for most workers. Part-time employees, about 70% of the workforce, are guaranteed 28 hours weekly, up from 24.

“The companies were afraid of a strike,” said Kathy Finn, secretary-treasurer of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 in Los Angeles. “Our members were more unified and militant than they’ve been in a long time.”

Ralphs said the company was “pleased” with the agreement and Albertsons called it “fair and equitable.” Neither company elaborated on the reasons behind the large pay boost, more than two and a half times what the chains originally proposed.

Andrew Hausermann answers questions as Southern California grocery workers vote
Buena Park, CA, Monday, April 11, 2022 - Andrew Hausermann answers questions as Southern California grocery workers vote to approve a union contract at UFCW Local 324. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Across California and the nation, a pandemic-driven labor shortage has made it harder to retain and hire staff. Workers are quitting for higher paid jobs and older employees, fearing infection, are retiring in droves.

“This is the best contract for the employees in 20 years, but also for companies,” said Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a top retail consultancy. “We have the most acute worker shortage since World War II. Higher wages and benefits are an investment in worker loyalty and productivity.”

In 25 years, union membership in Southern California’s grocery industry has dropped from 90% to about 35% as nonunion big box stores expanded into food, he said. The new UFCW contract will help counter nonunion competition, Flickinger said.

“Walmart and Target are running out of stocks in key categories because they don’t have enough workers at stores or warehouses. With the high cost of living in Southern California, this contract could bring back experienced workers to union stores—people who retired early because of Covid and now can’t pay their bills.”

In January, the companies had proposed a raise of just $1.80 an hour over three years for the highest paid long-term employees including cashiers. They ended up agreeing to $4.25, raising those wages to $26.75.

Another group, including lower-paid deli workers and shelf stockers, will get a $5.25 boost over three years raising their wages to $22.27. Workers will progress to top wage tiers at a faster rate and medical benefits will expand.

The bottom third of the workforce, baggers and clerk’s helpers, will get a 95-cent raise to $16.34 an hour.

The wage hikes for top-paid workers also apply to Food 4 Less, a Kroger-owned chain with 6200 workers, whose contract last year was tied to expected raises at Ralphs.

Jay D Willey, 42, meat manager at the Anaheim Von&#39;s, has worked in groceries since the age of 18.
Jay D Willey, 42, meat manager at the Anaheim Von's, was among tens of thousands of unionized grocery workers who voted this week on a new contract between the United Food and Commercial Workers and Southern California supermarkets. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Earlier this month, UFCW workers at Stater Bros, a chain with 15,000 Southern California employees, also gained hefty increases of $4.50 over three years for top-line cashiers, clerks and meat cutters, along with a 28-hour minimum guarantee for most part timers.

“Grocery workers and their union scored a big win,” said Occidental College politics professor Peter Dreier, co-author of a recent report by the nonprofit Economic Roundtable on Kroger. Polls showed the public was sympathetic to essential workers who suffered hardships during the pandemic, and the companies would have lost a lot of business in the event of a strike, he said.

The Roundtable report documented a sharp drop in real wages for Southern California Kroger workers since 1990 when the highest paid food clerks earned $13.65 an hour, the equivalent of $28.32 today. That 22% decline in pay worsened as the company switched more workers to part time “so few of even the best-paid front-line employees make middle-class incomes,” the report said.

Jay DWilley, 42, began as a minimum wage bagger at age 18 and worked his way up to meat manager, a unionized position, at an Anaheim Hills Vons. The father of two was counting on the $5 raise over three years that union negotiators first proposed.

“Even if we had gotten $5 up front that wouldn’t catch us up to the curve of inflation over the last 20 years,” he said. His current wage of $24.78 an hour, along with his wife’s pay as a clerical worker, isn’t enough to move out of their two-bedroom apartment and buy a home, he said.

Now, he fears, “inflation is going to keep going,” one reason he voted against ratifying the contract.

If low wages and inflation worries fueled workers’ militancy, the pandemic turbocharged grocery workers’ anger. They were considered “essential” and hailed as “heroes,” but complained the companies failed to offer timely protective equipment and allowed hazard pay to expire after two months.

Among the 20,000 grocery workers represented by UFCW Local 770 in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, 7,730 were reported to have caught the coronavirus, according to data provided to the union by the companies.

At Local 324, based in Orange County, 3,670 grocery employees out of 14,000 got sick. And at Local 1167, which represents workers mainly in Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial Counties, 5770 out of 17,000 members fell ill.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Staal's hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • 'Who knows what else he has in his book': Chris Boucher on Nick Nurse

    Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses what he's worked on defensively ahead of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers, Precious Achiuwa's growth this season and Nick Nurse's unique ability to scheme defensive coverages.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Ruination is the first League of Legends novel

    When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Hartman-Kane beefs spills over into social media

    The disagreement between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane has taken on new — and hilarious — life on social media.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • From Whitehorse to Whitecaps: Yukon soccer player set to suit up for first pro game in Canada

    On Sunday, an 18-year-old from Whitehorse will do something no other soccer player from the Yukon has done before: Suit up and play a professional game in Canada. Last month, Joe Hanson signed a pro contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 reserve team — the squad that is part of the newly formed 21-team MLS "next pro" league. After opening their inaugural season with two games in the United States, the team plays its first home game on Sunday. "I'm excited, it's nice to be back home in Canada,

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian men's 4x100m Olympic team bumped up to silver as Brits DQ'ed for doping

    Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th