Big week for surging Michigan, Purdue

No. 5 Purdue and Michigan certainly couldn't be in more similar situations in advance of their Big 10 conference meeting in Ann Arbor at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Red-hot teams who are on long winning streaks?

Check.

Two teams that are at or near the top of the Big 10 standings who can gain a big edge over a fellow contender with a win?

Check.

A pair of squads who are beginning their biggest weeks of the year to date?

The Boilermakers and Wolverines have that in common as well.

Purdue enters 15-2 overall and 4-0 in Big 10 play, is on an 11-game winning streak and actually hasn't lost a game in the United States yet, given its only two losses of the season came in November to Tennessee and Western Kentucky in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

"You have to be on your P's and Q's against them," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said of Michigan. "You have to be detail-oriented and know what you are supposed to do. You have to play hard, fly around and make it hard on them. They are going to make shots. They have a great system and skilled players. They can't be open. You have to be contesting shots. They have gotten the best of us and hopefully we can play better."

The defending Big 10 regular-season champions, Purdue has beaten Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers and Nebraska to open conference play, but only the Maryland game was away from West Lafayette.

It will be a much different dynamic this week for Purdue, which will have two road tests at Michigan and on Saturday at Minnesota.

Purdue has four players averaging in double-figures, led by sophomore guard Carsen Edwards (16.8 ppg). Senior 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas (14.7 ppg), senior forward Vincent Edwards (14.1 ppg, 8.6 rebounds per game) and senior guard Dakota Mathias (13.3 ppg) are also key scorers for a veteran Purdue team.