'Big week could give Everton a foothold for the season'

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

It is difficult for Everton to gain too much from tonight’s game at Doncaster.

Despite their winless stat to the league season, they will still be expected to go through against a side bottom of League Two. For morale purposes, they need to navigate the tie, avoid any shocks, and hopefully score a couple of goals, because that has been the big issue once again.

Aston Villa aside, the performances have not been too bad, but if you do not score you do not win. A game like this tonight, if won, could just give them that boost to take into the weekend game at Sheffield United.

While it would be nice to go on a cup run, it is league points that really matter at the moment, and the sooner Everton can get some on the board the better - and we await to see what the remainder of the transfer window might bring.

The signing of Beto from Udinese is good news and it will be fascinating to see what he can bring to the team and how long it takes him to get used to Premier League football.

Recent arrival Youssef Chermiti is also a striker so at least there are more options now for Sean Dyche at the top end of the pitch, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently unavailable.

So it is a big week both on and off the pitch for the club, and if they can emerge from it with progress in the Carabao Cup, maybe another signing or two, and something to bring back from Bramhall Lane, it might just finally give them a foothold for the long season ahead.