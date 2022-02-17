Big vote for Noront coming

THUNDER BAY — An Australian company could soon be leading the charge to build the first nickel mine in the Ring of Fire mineral belt if Noront Resources shareholders approve the move next month.

Investors who hold shares in Toronto-based Noront can vote at a virtual special meeting set for March 15 on a deal to have the company taken over by a subsidiary of Wyloo Metals, a Noront news release said Wednesday.

Wyloo, which is headquartered in Perth, won in December a prolonged bidding war with Australian mining, oil and gas giant BHP for control of Noront and its Ring of Fire properties.

Noront’s board is recommending its shareholders accept Wyloo’s top bid of $1.10 per share.

If the deal with Wyloo is approved, the company overseeing Noront’s Ring of Fire operations would be called Wyloo Canada.

Even before its bid won out, Wyloo Metals already held just over 37 per cent of Noront’s common shares.

If the bid for Noront is sealed, “Wyloo Canada would acquire up to all of the issued and outstanding common shares of (Noront) that the Wyloo parties do not already own,” the Noront news release said.

Under the proposed agreement, Wyloo is to “provide a loan to Noront of up to $29.38 million to finance, among other things, the termination payment of $17.78 million payable to BHP upon the termination of a support agreement, as well as other transaction related costs,” according to an earlier Noront news release.

In addition to nickel, Noront also controls deposits of copper, palladium and chromite in the Ring of Fire located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Actual mining development could still be years away, pending environmental assessments of proposed access roads being overseen by the Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations.

The March 15 special meeting is to start at 10 a.m. Shareholders can access the meeting online at the following link: meetnow.global/M5WUKFK.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal