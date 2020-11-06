Big turnout and heroic vote counters: the real winners from the US election

Apologies in advance: the Upside has been too riveted by events in the US this week to do much else. This most divisive, bad-tempered election might not seem fertile ground for optimism. But we spotted plenty.

A huge turnout. Heroic vote counters putting in magnificent double shifts. A determination to uphold democracy in the face of the pandemic. A robust institutional system, able to contain the sharpest differences of opinion and channel them towards a mandate.

As for the outcome, the Upside has always steered clear of party politics. We prefer ideas to idealogues, zeal to zealots. We’re more interested in the trial than the tribal.

We are for collaboration, for innovation, for science, for honesty, for compassion, for ingenuity, for spirit, for courage in the face of adversity. We are for any president who embodies and encourages the same.

And so to this week’s list of the Guardian’s most optimistic journalism, which includes:

• Reasons to be hopeful in the US election. Three-minute read

• C Covid vaccine approved by Christmas? Four-minute read

• How Estonia excels at digital learning. Two-minute read

• Culture to pick you up during lockdown. Mini-series

• Therapeutic music in Nigeria. Three-minute read

Lucky numbers

Life expectancy in Australia has hit new peaks of 85 for women and almost 81 for men, according to official statistics.

Elsewhere, I don’t know what your record for keepy-uppy is, but I’ll bet it’s not 1.1m. This young lady topped that improbable total, and raised some cash for key workers in the process.

And, from the world of cricket, we salute the sixiest batsman ever, Chris Gayle, via some wonderful writing from Andy Bull.

What we liked

The world’s largest wind-powered ship is a salivating prospect, even if it is still at prototype stage.

Jeff Bezos’s $10bn Earth Fund is an equally salivating prospect… here the Atlantic reports on the principal beneficiaries.

What we heard

George Nixon has an offer that Upside readers cannot refuse. I can only describe it as a do-it-yourshelf library. George explains more here:

It’s really good to see the government has allowed libraries to stay open during this second lockdown so people can access books not via Amazon, but for some people that still might not be an option after a decade of austerity and local authority funding cuts. Bookshops are also still closed. During the first lockdown I posted pictures of my bookshelves on Twitter and Facebook in case anyone was interested in borrowing any of them, as they don’t do much after I’ve finished reading them. I’ve reposted the original posts from March (I’ve also bought plenty more books since then naturally...) and wondered if you wouldn’t mind helping me get the word out please? They’re all free, I just split the cost of postage with people, and it’d be great to spread the word as far as possible

This made us wonder if other Upside readers had initiative or lockdown antics they would like to share with the group? Do get in touch if so.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, rubbercable reminded us of a piece from earlier this year about the fight against fake news

2020 elections have proven that the World needs a dose of this. Is the 'digital literacy' curriculum or course material available online? — Rubbercable (@rubbercable) November 5, 2020

Where was the Upside?

With the Indian botanical enthusiasts trying to preserve crops in danger of going extinct.

