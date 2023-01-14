Big transfers shake up WSL ahead of Arsenal vs Chelsea showdown

Victoria Pelova of Arsenal during the Arsenal Women's training session at London Colney on January 13, 2023 in St Albans, England
The Women's Super League returns from its winter break this weekend amidst the most intriguing January transfer window in the competition’s history.

Major player moves have traditionally been the preserve of the men’s game, with the vast majority of transfers involving WSL clubs coming on free end-of-contract moves in the summer window. A scarcity of cash available to spend has made doing business in the winter a relatively unattractive prospect for women's teams, but that is now changing and a multitude of factors have contributed towards a very active start to 2023.

In specific cases, clubs have jolted into action out of necessity. Title-chasing Arsenal have made big moves in the market largely off the back of unfortunate, long-term injuries suffered by two of their biggest stars, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, who both underwent surgery in December on season-ending anterior cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Jonas Eidevall's side have snapped up Ajax midfielder Victoria Pelova, who starred for the Netherlands at last summer’s Euros, as well as signing one of Europe's most sought-after teenage talents in young Denmark midfielder Kathrine Kuhl and Canada goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo. They have also recalled young Brazil forward Gio Queiroz from her loan at Everton to reinforce their attacking options in the short term.

Arsenal could ill-afford to have a quiet window, given that they are through to the Champions League quarter-finals and are chasing the WSL title, with both Manchester clubs breathing down their neck in a very tight top four - and it is understood that they are not done yet.

However, it was an Arsenal legend leaving the club - 30-year-old England midfielder Jordan Nobbs - that made bigger waves. She joined Aston Villa after 12-and-a-half-years in north London in a bid to bolster her World Cup hopes, with the biggest global tournament in the sport turbo-charging the transfer window across the women's game. All over the world, players are seeking to ensure they are getting the regular game time they will need to earn spots in national squads for the tournament Down Under and this window represents their last chance. The World Cup begins on 20 July.

Another factor is the increased number of clubs genuinely aspiring to be competitive rather than simply participating, which countless clubs have been fairly guilty of over the years by simply running a women's team to tick a box.

Aston Villa are one example of a club attempting to push up the table and - as well as Nobbs - they have caught the eye with the addition of another England midfielder, signing Lucy Staniforth from Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur, previously one of many perennial under spenders in the women's game, have smashed their club transfer record - and indeed smashed the record for a transfer fee exchanged between two WSL clubs - by signing Lionesses striker Bethany England from Chelsea for a fee understood to be just shy of £250,000 including add-ons. The move, which will similarly boost the 28-year-old's chances of making Sarina Wiegman's squad for the World Cup, was the third most expensive in the sport's history, after only Pernille Harder's move to Chelsea from Wolfsburg and Keira Walsh's world-record switch to Barcelona.

Increased transfer activity raises stakes as WSL resumes with Arsenal vs Chelsea showdown - GETTY IMAGES
Increased transfer activity raises stakes as WSL resumes with Arsenal vs Chelsea showdown - GETTY IMAGES

The threat of relegation has also led to significant business being done by bottom side Leicester City, who signed Bayern Munich goalkeeper Janina Leitzig on loan for the rest of the season on Friday evening, just a day after bringing in Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. The East Midlands club are yet to pick up a point in the WSL this term and are understood to have made enquiries about other players.

They host 11th-placed Brighton on Sunday in a vital bottom-of-the-table clash but the Sussex club will also present something of an unknown as it is the first game in charge for their new manager, former Bayern Munich coach Jens Scheuer. He has quickly added four new players: Chicago Red Stars defender Zoe Morse, Houston Dash midfielder Brianna Visalli, Serbia midfielder Dejana Stefanovic and Norway defender Guro Bergsvand.

Yet Sunday’s biggest match by far comes at the Emirates, where it is understood around 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the meeting of the WSL's top two, Arsenal and Chelsea. That means the attendance could threaten the league's all-time record of 47,367, which was set at the same stadium when Arsenal hosted Tottenham back in September.

League leaders Chelsea are three points better off than Arsenal but Emma Hayes' side have played an extra game. Both sides have gone virtually stride-for-stride in recent memory, each dropping points on only one occasion since their most recent meeting on February 11 last year, when they drew 0-0 at Kingsmeadow.

While Chelsea - whose sole incoming transfer of the window so far has seen them add Japanese forward Maika Hamano on Friday and then immediately send the 18-year-old out on loan to Swedish club Hammarby IF - will look relatively familiar when they line up on Sunday, Arsenal could have something of a new-look feel to them.

Eidevall's team will be without two of the top-four goal contributors this term, in Mead and Miedema, and are entering something of a new era after saying goodbye to Nobbs and bringing in a trio of new faces. What hasn't changed, though, is the immense importance of this head-to-head clash. No team besides Arsenal or Chelsea has lifted the WSL title since 2016.

