Big Time Rush to Go on National 'Forever Tour' This Year After Near Decade-Long Hiatus

Big Time Rush, known for their Nickelodeon show that debuted 13 years ago, is back in a big time way!

The boy band, which consists of Kendall Schmidt, 31, James Maslow, 31, Logan Henderson, 32, and Carlos PenaVega, 32, is embarking on a major national tour this summer, the group announced on the group's social media Monday.

Originally a group of hockey players, Big Time Rush got together at the start of their show in 2009, which ran until 2013.

Thanks to the show's success, the group went on to release three albums, which included hits such as "Worldwide" and "Boyfriend" — and performed across the globe.

In 2013, the band decided to go their separate ways but notably remained close friends throughout the years.

In March of last year, all four seasons of the Big Time Rush show were added to Netflix, and the band's fanbase revived once again.

In December, Big Time Rush marked their return to the music scene with the release of their first single in eight years, titled "Call It Like I See It."

Now back together, their Forever Tour will start off on June 23 in Washington, D.C., and end up in Concord, CA on August 20.

Other major stops on the 40+ show tour include Boston, Toronto, New York, Orlando, El Paso, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, with VIP packages ranging from $249 to $799 plus additional fees. More information is available on the band's website.

The tour will feature special guest Dixie D'Amelio of TikTok fame.

Talking to PEOPLE in December, the band described their reunion as "serendipitous," considering the fact that they were already plotting to get back together for a year and a half. Over the years, the band hinted at the idea of getting back together but never gave a solid answer as to when.

"A blessing in disguise was that the music was good when it started, but after a year of revising, revisiting, figuring out what we want to do, our music now is so much better. So everything happens for a reason. And we're super pumped for the fans," Maslow told PEOPLE.

"[The] universe was telling us, 'Big Time Rush get back together,' " Henderson added.

Returning to the recording studio together again wasn't easy, but in the band's true fashion, they found a way to make it a blast.

"We definitely had some rough patches, had some issues kind of finding our sound and knowing the vision for the music. But the best part was whenever we all came together, at James's house in Vegas, we just went in with open hearts, open minds about the music and a little bit of tequila," Henderson said. (They all hilariously agreed that the tequila helped.)

After all of these years working together, however, the band says their relationship is less like bandmates/co-stars and more like family.

"We're family a hundred percent," PenaVega shared. "Family that you can go two months without speaking and then you pick right back up or you can go six months or a year."

"You know, it's like brothers, you don't always get along with your siblings. But you always love them," Maslow added.