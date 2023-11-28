Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich are Married and Expecting First Child: ‘Thankful for Our Baby’

The boy band star shared back-to-back announcements via social media

Paul Archuleta/Getty Mica Von Turkovich and Kendall Schmidt

Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt has surprised fans with two back to back major announcements!

Last week, the “Boyfriend” singer, 33, revealed he’s officially a husband and a soon-to-be father! Schmidt and his new bride, Mica von Turkovich, shared the news in a joint Instagram post.

“Thankful for my baby ♥️,” he captioned a black and white social media post of the pair on their wedding day. In the photo, the newlyweds sat next to one another on a sofa outdoors, with floral arrangements surrounding the furniture.

Kendall Schmidt/Instagram Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich

In a Nov. 2 birthday post, the boy band member alluded that the two had already said “I do.”

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes everyone :) For anyone wondering I’m 33, even though I obviously still look 23. Life is good! I’m so grateful for all of you and especially my beautiful wife @mica_chu,” he wrote on an Instagram video caption.

As for the pregnancy announcement, the couple kept it simple and sweet.

“Thankful for our baby 🤍,” Schmidt captioned another Instagram post, set to The Carpenters’ “They Long to Be (Close to You)." This time, he showed a video of von Turkovich standing in a sunny field with a cropped long-sleeved shirt — perfect for showing off her growing belly.

Schmidt and von Turkovich met in 2012 and began dating in March 2015.

Kendall Schmidt/Instagram Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich

In June 2022, the “Confetti Falling” singer popped the question at Radio City Music Hall — the venue where they first met. Other Big Time Rush members and loved ones were present for the special moment.

PEOPLE obtained exclusive photos from the proposal, which showed Schmidt on his knee placing a ring on a surprised von Turkovich’s hand.

Afterwards, she shared a few behind the scenes photos from their big day in an Instagram carousel.

“A few more sweet moments from this sweet day… Kendall promised me a long time ago that he wouldn’t propose to me on stage. He broke his promise just a little bit but I like this promise more,” she wrote. “On a stage but just in front of some friends and my sister @gabrielavt . Right where we met 10 years ago. Love you forever @kendallschmidt 💗.”

