'Big Terror Plan Foiled': Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Pak Terrorist

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a Pakistani national involved in a sleeper cell from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Monday, 11 October, thwarting a 'big terror plan', news agency ANI reported.

The police reportedly seized an AK-47 rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, a hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds from his possession.

Speaking to the news agency, DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha stated that the apprehended has been identified as Mohd Asraf, a Pakistani citizen belonging to Narowal in Punjab province.

"He has been in India for more than a decade using Indian identity. Initial probe revealed his involvement as sleeper cell, orchestrating subversive activities," DCP Kushwaha stated, ANI reported.

Further, the DCP revealed that Ashraf married an Indian woman in Ghaziabad to obtain official documents and acquired Indian ID in Bihar.

"He got several fake IDs made, one such was under the name of Ahmed Noori. He had acquired Indian passport too, travelled to Thailand and Saudi Arabia," the DCP added, ANI reported.

Tasked To Carry Out Terrorist Ops, Charged Under UAPA

The terrorist was reportedly trained by Pakistan ISI, and infringed the Indian border through Siliguri via Bangladesh.

The DCP stated that Asraf was involved in several terrorist activities in J&K and the rest of the country, and was tasked to execute a terrorist operation by a Naseer in the past.

"We are trying to identify his other associates," the DCP added.

Asraf has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions, ANI reported.

The special cell operation which led to Asraf's arrest was monitored by the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. Asthana stated, "It is a good catch by special cell ahead of the festive season. A big terror plan has been foiled by our team."

(With inputs from ANI)

