Big Ten's new coaches chasing breakthrough seasons

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Tom Allen and Jeff Brohm remember watching the Big Ten at its rugged best.

P.J. Fleck just heard the stories about the emotional sideline antics of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler being as entertaining as the games. Back then, three yards and a cloud of dust was all the rage and massive offensive linemen overpowered defenders while big running backs crashed through holes.

Today, the names, faces and even the tactics have changed but the tough-guy coaches remain one of the conference's most endearing characteristics.

At Michigan and Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh and Urban Meyer can often be seen on the sideline with pained, perplexed facial expressions. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has embraced his role as a disciplinarian. And after going 3-9 in 2016, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio wasted no time blaming the poor season on a lack of discipline inside the locker room.

So in a conference that has never been big on congeniality, the three new coaches - Allen at Indiana, Brohm at Purdue, and Fleck at Minnesota - are starting on their quest to polish the Big Ten's longtime image.

''You can't change or overreact,'' Allen said, describing his more temperate style and Love Each Oher motto. ''The other thing is I think it matters who they are but different individuals in the organization deserve to be treated with the utmost respect, kindness and to feel like a part of the program and that doesn't always happen.''

Especially at these schools.

Over the last half century, fans around Indiana and Minnesota have heard and seen it all.

Since finishing in a three-way tie atop the league standings in 1967, their chase for football glory has resulted mostly in futility. While coaches and stars, promises and credos have come and gone, bowl bids have been rare and conference championships virtually non-existent. Purdue shared the 2000 Big Ten title with Michigan and Northwestern. Indiana and Minnesota are still looking to end their droughts.

Why should this time be different?

Because the new coaches' refreshing approach could become appealing to high school players who are ready to work for these men

The 47-year-old Allen, like Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, is a defensive whiz who waited decades to land his first big head coaching job. Allen, like Dungy, is a change of pace from his predecessor . And Allen, like Dungy, puts a premium on faith and family before wins and losses, which explains why both believe they get more impact out of a hug or stare than an expletive-laced tirade.

Maybe it shouldn't be such a surprise given that Allen and Dungy attended the same church in Tampa, Florida.

But if Fleck or Brohm have proven anything over the past few years, it's that many styles work in today's college football world.

While Fleck demonstrated his coaching aptitude by taking a Mid-American Conference team, Western Michigan, and put it on the national map, the 36-year-old rising star might be an even better salesman.

His media campaign to promote the school and Kalamazoo, Michigan, as well as the football team created a community effort that culminated in a multi-day promotional opportunity on ESPN that included the first trip for the ''College GameDay'' crew to a MAC campus for the first time in 13 years.

Now, after buying the copyright to his popular ''Row The Boat'' mantra, Fleck is ready start over in Minneapolis where he's already starting to see good results.

NBC's ''Today'' show recently gave the Golden Gophers air time after Fleck awarded a third-string walk-on kicker one of Minnesota's precious scholarships, the kind of publicity the Golden Gophers have lacked for years. But make no mistake - Fleck is here to win .

''I am not here to change tradition. What I am here to do is change a culture. To change the movement, for us to create and experience things that the University of Minnesota football has only dreamed off and hasn't accomplished since the late '60s,'' he said. ''My entire life has been about running into the fire, not away from the fire. I eat difficult conversations for breakfast, and that is why I took this job.''

Brohm walks into the toughest situation.

While Minnesota has played in three consecutive bowl games and the Hoosiers have been to back-to-back bowl games, Purdue hasn't made the postseason since the 2012 season. Here, at the Cradle of Quarterbacks, the depth chart is thin, the schedule is daunting and crowds have been dwindling.

